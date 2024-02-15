Share Your Views on Labor Management Trends

We want to hear from you about labor management challenges, solutions, trends and outlook.

Is your chain struggling with staffing, finding success with unconventional hires or upgrading software to streamline human resources (HR) practices?

CStore Decisions is looking to hear from convenience store retailers about the HR challenges they’re contending with in 2024, the solutions they’re testing and their outlook for the year ahead.

Time is running out to participate in CStore Decisions and Humetrics’ 16th annual HR Benchmarking Survey, which closes on March 1.

The survey helps determine the latest trends in labor management, including pay scale for front-line, hourly employees and managers, allowing hiring managers to understand exactly how their compensation packages stack up with others in the industry.

The first 50 c-store retailer participants, who qualify and respond to all the survey questions, will be entered into a drawing, and three lucky winners will each receive a $100 gift card.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the anonymous summary results will be published in the April issue of CStore Decisions.

Take the Survey Here!