Circle K Partners with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures

The companies will work together to launch themed offerings, sweepstakes and more to promote the new film, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

Circle K has announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures for the upcoming film “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” which comes to theaters March 29.

In celebration of the new film and Circle K’s collaboration with the major motion picture studio and Legendary Pictures, the brand is introducing five exclusive, limited-time products available through May 3 at locations across the U.S., in addition to sweepstakes for fans to participate in.

New products include two Froster flavors — Kong Crush and Godzilla Blast — a color-changing Froster cup, the Kong Breakfast Slamwich towering and a specially crafted Titan Toffee Crunch Chocolate bar.

“We’re always looking for fun and engaging ways to bring partnerships to life in store for our customers, and we’re very excited about collaborating with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures on a monster promotion supporting the biggest movie of the spring,” said Kevin Lewis, chief growth officer, Circle K. “From two taste-bud tantalizing Froster flavors and a towering breakfast sandwich to a sweepstakes offering unforgettable experiences, we invite everyone to join us on this adventure.”

Circle K is also hosting two sweepstakes for fans of the movie and Circle K customers. The first sweepstakes, which is open to all customers, offers those who purchase any of the participating products the chance to win one of 50 sets of movie tickets to experience Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters.

The second is exclusive to members of Inner Circle, Circle K’s free app-based rewards program now available in most U.S. markets. Inner Circle customers who purchase participating products will be entered into the grand prize, which includes two round-trip flights, a two-night hotel stay, tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and to see the movie in theaters.

More information about the limited-time products and sweepstakes can be found here.

