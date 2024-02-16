Cold Beer May be Getting the Axe in Tennessee C-Stores

Lawmakers in Tennessee proposed a bill last month that could ban the sale of cold beer in c-stores.

C-store retailers in Tennessee are crossing their fingers as a proposed bill could drastically change beverage sales in the state.

Last month, two Republican lawmakers proposed banning the sale of cold beer in c-stores — a segment that has proven to be a significant contributor to in-store beverage sales for retailers.

Senator Paul Rose and Representative Ron Gant have sponsored the bill that would prohibit beer permits that allow the sale of refrigerated beer across the state, reported FOX 13.

The sponsors of the bill have noted that it is aimed to prevent drunk driving, an issue that especially hits home with Rep. Gant.

In 2022, Gant was involved in a head-on collision while driving, through which the driver was pronounced dead and Gant was life-flighted to the hospital and in critical condition. After his recovery, Rep. Gant sought to enact a change that could prevent situations like this from happening again.

According to The Center Square, Gant’s goal is to create a two-drink maximum for wine and mixed drinks in the state, and a three-beer cap unless someone is able to prove they will not be driving.

The House version of the bill was marked as a caption bill and has already passed two votes in the Senate. The proposed bill will soon make its way to committee, with a date not yet announced.

C-store retailers throughout Tennessee are sure to be watchful as the bill could have significant ramifications on their operations and beverage sales.