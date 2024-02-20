CITGO Launches First EV Pilot Program

CITGO Petroleum Corp., working alongside Folk Oil Co., has announced the launch of its new EV charging pilot program in Battle Creek, Mich. The CITGO location at 15551 11 Mile Road now offers both regular transportation fuel and EV charging stations.

EV chargers at the site include both Charging System and the North American Charging Standard plugs.

“As a marketer, we need to provide offerings that meet all types of transportation needs for our consumers,” said Jim Linton, president of Folk Oil Co., “So, we appreciate how CITGO is approaching the EV space in a way that ensures its marketers’ success. Working together we were able to pinpoint the best location to launch this program.”

CITGO devised an internal model to assess the viability of EV sites and collaborated with national electrical company AGI for implementation. The turnkey solutions provider will work with stores throughout the entire process, even facilitating access to available grants via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, the Inflation Reduction Act and U.S. Department of Transportation’s Utilities.

Kevin Kinney, CITGO general manager of brand equity, explained how the CITGO approach differs from the conventional industry approach.

“Instead of a store receiving a monthly rent for EV charger installation, the CITGO program provides upfront assistance, while still giving the marketer full ownership of the installed EV charger,” explained Kinney.

“In addition to our turnkey solutions, we offer an extensive range of EV charger brands, giving CITGO marketers the flexibility to choose the best solution for their site,” said Brad Hinkley, vice president of business development for AGI’s ELM Division. “With so many moving parts in the EV space, we’re here to provide a streamlined program that covers everything from charger selection to post-installation maintenance.”

CITGO Petroleum Corp. is a leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the U.S.