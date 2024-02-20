S. Abraham & Sons to Host Vendor Exhibit and Trade Show

The 38th Annual Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show will take place Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) has announced the details of its 38th Annual Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show. The show theme, “Adventures in the Wild West — Round Up the Savings with SAS,” will be held Feb. 22-23 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Retailers have a six-week buying opportunity from Jan. 26 through March 10 to place orders on The Marketing Arm Trade Show portal.

SAS added 14 new manufacturers, 534 new items and 269 manufacturers representing 190 booths to its trade show this year. A special feature in the SAS Outpost will be seven manufacturing chefs from F’real, Johnsonville, Mega Mex, Sysco, Tyson, Home Market Foods and Nestle Professional. These Chefs will sample new recipes and distribute those recipes to the attendees.

Another highlight of the show is the Rack Corral, which features a variety of racks filled with products available for purchase by retailers.

“You may even run into Tony the Tiger, Mr. Peanut, The Tyson Chicken, Uncrustable, The Koolaide Man, Hershey, Reese and M&M Plain while walking the show floor,” noted SAS in a press release. “A show full of savings, retailer opportunities and networking with manufacturers are sure to be the hit of the wild west.”

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Their service area extends from the U.S. and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico where they service over 5,000 retail locations.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons, Inc. have seven distribution centers servicing 21 states and are headquartered in Elmwood, La.