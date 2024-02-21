NAG 2024 to Offer Retail Innovation Tours

During the 2024 NAG Conference, attendees will have the option to explore different retail innovations that they can use as inspiration to grow their companies.

Instead of offering store tours, the National Advisory Group (NAG) is giving c-store industry leaders who attend the NAG Conference this year the opportunity to explore different non-convenient/non-fuel retail innovations. This year’s NAG Conference will be held in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10-13.

To kick off the retail innovation tours, Allison Dean, executive director of NAG Convenience, will provide an overview of each location and some initial takeaways from each on March 11 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. After that, attendees can explore each site with their peers on their own time.

“The retail innovation tour is an exercise in finding as much inspiration as possible, right in the backyard of the conference hotel,” said Dean. “Within a 10-minute walk of the hotel, we’ve identified three brick-and-mortar retail solutions that lend some food for thought.”

While on the tours, attendees will see:

A grocery format with made-to-order food stalls

A small format with a quirky planogram

Shipping containers used as food stalls in a flexible community space

“Seeking inspiration from the community is an exercise that all retailers should do often. However, dedicating time to do so can be a challenge,” said Dean. “While we’re in Tampa, it would be a miss not to take advantage of this time. You never know what you’ll take away when you explore with intention.”

In order to take advantage of the retail innovation tours, attendees must register for the NAG Conference here

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.