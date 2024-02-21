Tri Star Energy Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Previous vice president of wholesale operations Steve Perry will take over in the role.

Tri Star Energy — parent company of Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop — has named Steve Perry as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Perry joined the Tri Star Energy team in 2022, bringing over 20 years of operations leadership experience within the convenience store industry. He most recently served as the company’s vice president of wholesale operations. He managed the company-owned and dealer-operated locations, the contracted and uncontracted independent convenience stores, the customer service department, the commercial fueling team and new business growth and acquisitions.

“Steve is an incredible asset to the Tri Star Energy family,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “He has a vision for this ever-growing company, and his expertise and leadership experience have allowed him to become a trusted partner in providing valuable support and strategic counsel for our brands.”

As COO, Perry, in addition to his previous responsibilities, will oversee all the retail company-owned and operated locations, the facilities’ construction and maintenance department and the supply and logistics team. He will also provide guidance to enhance company initiatives, such as Twice Daily’s recently launched Made to Order program.

“I am excited and honored to provide strategic leadership to a broader group in my new role,” Perry said. “I have greatly enjoyed the last 16 months working for a company that stays true to its mission and values. I look forward to our continued success and growth at Tri Star Energy.”

Perry currently serves on the advisory board for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) board. Before joining the Tri Star Energy team, Perry served in multiple operational roles with companies including Majors Management, Empire Petroleum Partners and RaceTrac.

Tri Star Energy’s Conversion Plan

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy, founded in 2000, supplies fuel to retail dealers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

In February 2023, Tri Star Energy announced a three-year conversion and expansion plan, through which the company will convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores throughout Tennessee and Alabama to Twice Daily locations.

While the converted stores will be rebranded under the Twice Daily name, returning guests can expect the same teams and trusted guest service the brands are known for.

“The Sudden Service and Southern Traders families that people have grown to know and love will stay the same, just with a new, elevated storefront and expanded product offerings to enjoy,” Hostetter stated.

Tri Star Energy acquired Tennessee-based Hollingsworth Oil and its convenience retail brand Sudden Service in July 2020. Tri Star Energy later acquired Abbeville, Ala.-based Herndon Oil Corp. and its retail brand Southern Traders in September 2021.

The company continues to rebrand and convert these locations to the Twice Daily banner by starting in Middle Tennessee and eventually moving further south.