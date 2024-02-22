Construction Begins on Kentucky’s First NEVI-Funded EV Charging Station

OWL Services — along with its partners — supported the installation of the charging station, which was funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

Michigan-based OWL Services has announced the groundbreaking of the first EV fast-charging site in Richmond, Ky. The project was funded by NEVI — a national program allocating $7.5 billion in grants to support the development of EV charging projects.

OWL Services, which has a national footprint and decades of experience in fueling equipment installation, leveraged its team of professionals to execute an electric mobility plan to support this project in Richmond. The company will help manage and deliver all requirements pertaining to power, engineering, site preparation and permitting, ensuring a successful completion.

OWL Services is a provider of design, engineering, construction and service solutions nationwide. The company is at the forefront of training and developing a national service network of technicians to meet customer uptime requirements and address market demand.

“As an increasing number of electric vehicles are added to the mix of vehicles on the road, we’re working with our partners to ensure that infrastructure is there to deliver on customers’ needs,” said Greg Ergenbright, CEO, OWL Services. “As the leading turnkey service company to EV charging and petroleum customers alike, we are excited to support the ongoing roll-out of the NEVI program and overall progress in vehicle electrification.”

Previous installations by OWL Services have included the nation’s first NEVI-funded EV chargers unveiled in Columbus, Ohio in December 2023. The company has noted that it will continue to support the energy transition and projects associated with the NEVI program.

