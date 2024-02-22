GPM Investments and Performance Food Group Launch $4.99 Pizza Deal

The promotion is available at more than 1,000 locations, with 200 offering a hot and ready option and the remainder providing a take-and-bake alternative.

ARKO Corp. and its subsidiary GPM Investments have partnered with Performance Food Group Co. to launch a premium 12-inch pizza offering for the price of $4.99 for fas REWARDS members. The deal is available now at more than 1,000 GPM locations.

In January 2023, ARKO Corp. announced the initial launch of the deal, which was rolled out first as a frozen take-and-bake offering.

It wasn’t until Feb. 7 that the deal was extended to include hot and ready pizzas, with fas REWARDS members getting the chance to take advantage of the bargain for a $4.99 pie, and unenrolled members getting the chance to take one home for $7.99.

Hot and ready pizzas are currently being offered in more than 200 stores.

“Relevant and delicious food offerings are a key strategic priority for ARKO, and supporting a scalable pizza offering across ARKO’s footprint is possible because of the company’s innovative and early focus on frozen grab-and-go, as well as a continued emphasis on growing hot food capabilities,” the company noted in a press release.

In development for more than a year, the pizza was created in partnership with Alive and Kickin’ crust with Pepsi as its official beverage partner of pizza, which could lead to exclusive offers for budget-friendly meal deals, the company stated.

GPM partnered with Pepsi to “offer customers an ideal complement to their meals through a co-branded launch.”

Hot and Ready Pizzas

The pizza is garnished with a hearty sauce blended from 100% California vine-ripened tomatoes and Wisconsin-made, whole milk mozzarella cheese.

The cheese is made with no preservatives and is layered on a made-from-scratch seasoned pizza crust. The pizzas are available as a hearty cheese or topped with pepperoni.

The fresh ingredients result in an authentic, Italian-style taste, texture and appearance.

“We have worked to make a premium, high quality, high value pizza for our customers, and we were able to find that through our partnership with Core-Mark and the PFG product offerings,” said Mike Bloom, executive vice president, chief merchandising and marketing officer, GPM Investments. “We believe that this highly relevant offering will be appreciated by our customers.”

Core-Mark, a subsidiary of Performance Food Group, noted its excitement for the partnership and for the landmark foodservice deal.

“GPM has been a highly valued customer for more than a decade at Core-Mark and we’re pleased to extend our relationship with PFG to help them meet their objectives for this exciting launch,” said Chris Boughton, director of national accounts, Core-Mark. “From the Alive and Kickin’ Pizza Crust base to the robust sauce and premium ingredients, we are proud to distribute this delicious pizza at a great value.”

The fas REWARDS app is available to download on Apple or Android devices and is available at

fasrewards.com.

ARKO’s Emphasis on Foodservice

ARKO has made it a point recently to expand and devote more effort to its already impressive foodservice program.

In an exclusive interview with CStore Decisions in October 2023, ARKO Holdings Ltd. Chairman, President and CEO Arie Kotler emphasized the company’s vision of growing its foodservice presence.

“There’s a lot of effort being put together into the foodservice category right now,” Kotler said. “This is probably one of our biggest opportunities.”

At the time of the interview, some 160-plus sites featured full-service delis offering chicken, pizza and vegetables. ARKO stores also feature 150-plus branded food franchise programs, including Dunkin’ and Subway.

The chain also began offering bean-to-cup coffee, which allows ARKO to sell fresh coffee 24/7.

“Since we did that, we have grown our coffee business substantially, especially with loyal customers. Loyal customers can come to the store today and they can buy coffee for 99 cents,” he said.

Kotler also noted that ARKO has seen a 13.4% year-over-year increase in retail grab-and-go sales in Q2 2023 as compared to Q2 2022 on a same-store basis.

Now, with the launch of its new pizza program, alongside its upgraded fas REWARDS loyalty app, the company is delivering on its promise to broaden its foodservice program.

More On The Players

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S.

Based in Richmond, Va., ARKO operates a family of brands that offer prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands.

The company operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to retail and wholesale sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites.

Performance Food Group is one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America, with more than 150 locations in North America.

Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Va., PFG and its family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to more than 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores.

PFG is a Fortune 500 company which employs more than 37,000 people.

PFG subsidiary Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers.

It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.