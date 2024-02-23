GATE Petroleum Co. Raises $50,000 for American Lung Association

The company's philanthropic arm — The GATE Foundation — raised the money through coin boxes located in stores.

The GATE Foundation announced that it has raised $50,000 for the American Lung Association. Funds were collected from July 1 to Dec. 31 in coin boxes located at the registers of all GATE locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Funding will be allocated to the respective Lung Association organizations in the communities where collected.

“It’s been a privilege to contribute to the American Lung Association,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of The GATE Foundation. “Our gratitude extends to our customers, whose generosity was instrumental in achieving this shared goal.”

In addition to corporate level giving, The GATE Foundation conducts two paper icon and two coin box collection campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that protect the well-being of the communities in which it operates.

The American Lung Association’s mission is to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.

“We are so honored and grateful for The GATE Foundation for partnering with us to help end lung disease in our community,” said Chris Gonzalez, chair of the American Lung Association’s Jacksonville Local Leadership Board of Directors. “This campaign not only allows us to raise vital funds for research, but also increases awareness of what we do in the community. “

The GATE Foundation, a part the of Jacksonville, Fla.-based GATE Petroleum Co., has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support its communities.

Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum Co. is a heavily-diversified company which operates in a variety of industries, including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.