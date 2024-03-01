How the $35 Billion Capital One/Discover Acquisition Could Affect Retailers

With the acquisition currently facing pushback from a number of senators, here is what retailers need to know about the deal.

In late February, credit card behemoth Capital One revealed its plans to acquire Discover Financial Services for $35 billion.

Through an all-stock transaction, Discover Financial shareholders would get the chance to receive Capital One shares priced at only $140. Capital One shareholders would own 60% of the newly merged entity, while Discover shareholders would own 40%.

With the payments industry largely dominated by Visa and Mastercard, the merger could have serious implications for retailers and cardholders in general, according to the Associated Press.

Should the acquisition get passed, Discover would gain access to Capital One’s payment processing network, in addition to giving the company a major partner — resulting in Discover having a legitimate shot at competing with Visa-Mastercard.

According to Reuters, the merger of Discover and Capital One — two of the nation’s largest credit card companies — would lead to the newly merged company controlling a market share of 22%.

Will it Get Passed?

It is still up in the air as to if the acquisition will get through regulatory processes. As it stands, 13 democratic senators have spoken out, urging the Biden administration to block the deal.

According to The Hill, concerns about the deal surround the topic of competition, as the merger of the two brands would move Capital One from its place as the ninth-largest bank in the country to the sixth largest. Additionally, Capital One would become the largest credit card issuer in the U.S.

“I think as it stands right now, it’ll get blocked. I think you’ve got some pretty strong senators opposed to it immediately out of the gate,” said Perry Kramer, managing partner at Retail Consulting Partners. “However, I think they can put enough caveats and assurances in there that they’ll get it through.”

Kramer speculated that the deal has a good shot (60% in his opinion) of going through, once there are some changes made.

For the deal to be approved, it would need to go through federal bank regulators, while the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division would also have the ability to file a lawsuit against the deal.

What it Would Mean for Retailers

When it comes to implications for c-store operators, Kramer noted that an interesting point to follow is how it could affect retailers thinking about offering private label or co-branded credit cards.

“I think the biggest impact for c-stores and retailers in general is going to be the ability to offer private label credit cards and co-branded credit cards at a lower rate,” he noted.

The reason retailers could offer these options at a lower rate is because they would be able to cut out network and other fees that would previously be required.

“So, I think it’s an opportunity to have a private label credit card. It’s more profitable to the retailer,” Kramer continued.

Kramer also explained that if the deal goes through, these retailers would be able to use it to their advantage and create their own network, allowing them to bypass retail fees.

“They’re much more enabled to offer those private label credit cards at a more profitable model for the retailer,” he said.

In addition to private label credit cards, Kramer mentioned that Capital One would also be able to offer more co-branded cards to retailers, leading to increased financial flexibility by controlling the network and routing through Discover.

“And then the other thing is — especially on those co-branded cards — now Capital One would also be able to offer (those) to the retailers. Capital One’s got 10 different types of cards — they have cards coming out their ears,” he said. “They might be able to offer them lower interchange fees for anybody who signs up with them. So, if you’re going to be a Capital One customer, I will give you half a penny off anything (for) anybody that uses any other Capital One card there.”

Concerns Surrounding the Deal

A hot topic of conversation regarding the deal is competition between large credit card companies, which was addressed last year and introduced to the Senate through the Credit Card Competition Act.

Kramer, however, is not too concerned, noting that there will still be enough options to keep the market competitive.

The other concern on retailers’ minds is the issue of swipe fees, or interchange fees, which are the small percentage of money per transaction that is taken out of each purchase by credit card companies.

Kramer believes that retailers should not be too concerned about swipe fees for Discover cardholders, noting that it will likely only affect those that “don’t want to play nice with Capital One.”

Kramer mentioned that one possibility of the merger could be the addition of Discover to the Credit Card Competition Act — the company is currently exempt from the legislation. This could fall into the umbrella of different stipulations being added to the deal that could lead to the approval of the merger. He said that this would be a “legitimate possibility.”

How Retailers Should Plan

Kramer noted that there are many different strategies that retailers can take to make the most of the deal, but for the most part, it is just preparing for the possibility of the deal — which could take some time.

For some retailers, especially smaller retailers, the option to launch a co-branded or private label card may be out of the question. Therefore, they “really need to work with their processors today, understand the impact and see if they can take advantage of any kind of future rewards programs or anything else that Discover/Capital One can offer.”

Kramer’s advice for small retailers right now is just to do their homework. Poke around and see where this deal could benefit you, but most of all, just wait and see how it unfolds.

It is expected that the deal could take a year or more to take effect, so there is no rush right now. He urges retailers not to sign any long-term contracts — look for one-year and 16-month renewals.