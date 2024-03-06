Enmarket Unveils First New Store of 2024

Located in Savannah, Ga., the new store boasts 6,098 square feet and an Enmarket Eatery.

Enmarket has completed construction on its first newly built store of 2024 in Savannah, Ga. The new site brings Enmarket’s total store count to 131.

The store employs more than 25 people, which previously featured a Fiat dealership before the new-to-industry construction of the store. It includes a 12-pump canopy with multiple fuel grades, including unleaded, mid-grade, premium, non-ethanol and diesel.

A new Marketwash, Enmarket’s in-bay carwash brand, is situated at the east end of the property and offers customers multiple car wash package options. Using the Marketwash mobile app, customers can participate in car wash subscription packages or use this new location with an existing car wash subscription.

The company has committed to preserving a 300-year-old live oak that graces the property. Enmarket worked with Bartlett Tree Services to determine the tree’s age and conservation techniques. Bartlett Tree Services cared for the oak by pruning it, installing a lighting protection and cabling system on the property as well as soil care amendments. To highlight the Savannah Live Oak, Enmarket will feature outdoor seating under the tree’s canopy.

“We are excited by this latest addition to our three-state family of stores,” said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket. “This location is ideally situated to serve the public, being along major traffic corridors and carefully planned to minimize traffic impact. We are thrilled to better serve our local military with this site that is particularly convenient to Hunter Army Airfield’s main gate.”

The 6,098-square-foot convenience store features an Eatery. The Enmarket Eatery is a Southern-inspired menu that expands to include fresh, healthy and on-the-go offerings. Some breakfast offerings are burritos, platters and fish and grits.

Lunch and dinner items include daily specials, made-fresh fried chicken and tenders, pecan cobblers and even sausage gravy pizza. Fresh salads, parfaits and an array of cold sandwiches and wraps are also available.

This location also serves Mooz frozen yogurt, a proprietary offering that allows customers to mix flavors and add endless toppings for one set price. The beverage bar features fresh, high-quality bean-to-cup coffee, Savannah Sweet Tea and dozens of fountain and frozen beverage choices.

A formal ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned for a later date.

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 131 convenience stores that include 30 Eatery locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also operates 13 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, as well as 26 Marketwash car washes.