Pilot Shares Plans to Add 35 Travel Centers, Remodel 75

Pilot has announced its growth plans for 2024, which include 35 new sites and 75 remodels. It is also expanding its truck maintenance network of Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J (STMP) shops.

The 2024 growth plan includes building 10 new travel centers to increase the company’s presence in several states, bringing additional services, amenities and over 500 truck parking spaces to the road. The company is also expected to add 25 dealer locations to its network.

“Expanding into new communities and enhancing our services remains a key part of our long-term strategy,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot Travel Centers. “We continually evaluate our network with our guests’ needs in mind and are making significant investments in our travel centers to provide drivers an exceptional experience at every stop along their journey.”

Last year, the company opened 10 new travel centers and welcomed more than 20 dealer locations to its network. The new stores were located along major routes in key markets for travelers and professional drivers, including Yucca and Ash Fork, Ariz.; Colton and Rialto, Calif.; Gallup, N.M.; McCarran, Nev.; Edon, Ohio; Holladay, Tenn.; Odessa, Texas; and Wamsutter, Wyo.

New Horizons

As part of its New Horizons initiative, Pilot has plans to overhaul an additional 75 locations this year for a total of nearly 200 completed remodels since launching the program in 2022. These major enhancements include curb-to-counter makeovers with refreshed restrooms and showers, new kitchens, expanded food and beverage options and updated technology.

In December 2023, Pilot completed its 100th remodel through the $1 billion New Horizons initiative.

To commemorate the milestone, the company hosted events for professional drivers and community members at the recently overhauled Flying J travel center in Salt Lake City, Utah and at the newly rebuilt Pilot travel center in Greenfield, Ind.

“Reaching 100 remodeled locations since launching our New Horizons initiative is a proud milestone for our teams and a reflection of our commitment to enhance the travel experience for everyone on the road,” said Allison Cornish at the time of the milestone, senior vice president of store modernization at Pilot Travel Centers. “These upgrades are an investment in our teams, in our guests and in our communities, making our locations a great place to work and shop.”

In addition to expanding its travel center network, Pilot is looking to bring more top-of-the-line maintenance and tire services to its trucking customers through its partnership with Southern Tire Mart. Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 shops to its travel centers for a total of over 85 locations across the country.

Pilot’s Eventful 2024

Pilot came out hot this year with the announcement that the Haslam family sold its remaining 20% interest in the company to Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway.

The announcement came more than a week after the Haslam Family and Berkshire Hathaway settled a billion-dollar lawsuit over an accounting method that would allegedly depress the sale price of the family’s stake in Pilot Travel Centers.

“Pilot started with one gas station 65 years ago, and because of the dedicated and exceptional team members we have had throughout our history, it is now an industry leader,” said Jim Haslam II, founder of Pilot Travel Centers. “While this has certainly been an emotional decision for us, it is one we felt was right for our family at this time. We look forward to continuing to support our life-long home of Knoxville, Tenn., and to furthering our deep commitment and philanthropy throughout the region that we all love.”