Flavors Trend in Dairy Products

As plant-based and dairy milk sales continue to struggle at c-stores, ice cream and sherbet sales thrive due to consumers wanting a variety of flavors.

At this time last year, dairy milk unit sales were falling, but plant-based milk appeared to be a bright spot for the category, offering large sales gains. Now, however, both plant-based and dairy milk sales are struggling at convenience stores.

Dairy milk dollar sales totaled $1.31 billion, a 6.9% decrease, while unit sales dropped 9.6% for the 52 weeks ending Dec. 31, 2023, per Circana.

Mike Jackson, category manager for Baltimore-based High’s, confirmed seeing a decrease in dairy dollar sales and expects the decline to continue through 2024. He anticipates an 8-10% drop in unit sales this year across the chain’s 59 stores.

When it comes to plant-based milk, oat and soy milk saw the largest decreases in dollar and unit sales for calendar year 2023. Oat milk dropped 21.2% in dollar sales and 23.1% in unit sales, while soy milk dollar sales decreased 40.7%, and unit sales fell 43.4% for the same period, according to Circana. That’s in sharp contrast to calendar year 2022 when oat milk was up 34.8% in unit sales.

“Customers are no longer looking for low-fat and better-for-you items in this category; they are looking for indulgence, which is why they shop at c-stores,” said Kevin Platt, senior category manager for Nouria, which operates 175 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. “Starbucks coffee milk products continue to drive the bulk of the sales in the coffee segment, but it is the same consumer looking at all options there, including Nesquik, Hershey products and even Yoo-Hoo, which is still a strong item.”

Flavor Matters

Even though flavored milk dropped 4.2% in dollar sales and 8.4% in unit sales for the 52 weeks ending Dec. 31, 2023, per Circana, retailers reported that consumers are still demanding these products.

“Consumers continue to look for a sweet indulgence item in the milk door, which includes flavored milk, milkshakes and shelf-stable products with longer shelf life,” said Platt. “Eggnog saw a huge sales increase as consumers liked treating themselves to a sweet snack, and this was it.”

The flavor trend also extends to the ice cream segment, where flavor variety is spurring sales.

Based on Gopuff’s “INs and OUTs” report, ice cream was the No. 1 search term on Gopuff in 2023.

Ice cream and sherbet also experienced a 5.1% increase in dollar sales, per Circana.

“Ice cream is doing OK as it reverts to customers wanting indulgence when they shop at a c-store,” said Platt. “They mostly gravitate towards Ben & Jerry’s, as you can’t get any more indulgent than that.”

High’s is hopping on the flavor train by looking for additional single-serve flavored plant-based products to improve its current dairy offering.

“We are looking at expanding shelf-stable products to help decrease waste while offering new options for our customers,” said Jackson.