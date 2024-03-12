Global Partners Unveils New Brand Identity

The new brand identity focuses on supplying people with the energy they need while investing in sustainable alternatives for the future.

Global Partners has launched a new brand identity that reflects and embodies the company’s commitment to supplying the energy people need today while actively investing in and promoting sustainable alternatives for the future.

“Our new brand image symbolizes a shift in our thinking — a new mindset that positions us at the forefront of an evolving landscape,” said Global Partners CEO Eric Slifka. “Putting our energy to work, we will strengthen and differentiate our energy infrastructure, create retail experiences that redefine convenience and hospitality, and continue to be an integral part of the communities we serve. As the energy transition continues, we will guide our industry forward, leading thoughtfully, responsibly and sustainably.”

Understanding today’s persistent demand for traditional fuels, Global Partners recently acquired 25 liquid energy terminals along a number of major pipelines. The acquisition doubles the size of Global’s terminal network, allowing the company to further scale its operations, leverage existing infrastructure, and ultimately supply more communities with essential energy products.

Simultaneously, Global is investing in the transition to renewable energy sources through its promotion and adoption of renewable diesel and biodiesel as clean-fuel alternatives, as well as its launch of GlobalGLO, a carbon offset program that gives customers the flexibility to manage their carbon footprint. The company is also providing diverse fueling options at a number of its convenience markets, opening its first company-owned electric vehicle fast-charging stations in Worcester, Mass., and Fort Edward, N.Y.

But Global’s commitment to and vision for the future extends well beyond fuels. The company is revolutionizing convenience and hospitality. Headlined by its flagship brand, Alltown Fresh, Global is transforming many of its more than 400 company-operated retail locations into experiential destinations. With a focus on fresh, better-for-you food options, local products, cutting-edge technology, and innovative designs, Global is disrupting convenience by creating spaces that are dynamic and tailored to meet the evolving needs of guests.

Global is also reimagining its real estate portfolio by leveraging the potential of real assets and, in doing so, diversifying its core businesses. Recently, Global partnered with a local developer to purchase, remediate and redevelop the former Exxon Mobil terminal in Everett. Redevelopment plans for the 100-acre property include the construction of more than 1,000 apartment units and several million square feet of commercial, high-tech manufacturing, R&D space, and industrial space, all of which will likely boast a clean energy component.

At the heart of the rebrand is a commitment to the people and relationships that make up the Global community. Over its 90-plus-year history, Global has kept a steadfast commitment to philanthropy and doing good in the communities it serves. Along with the rebrand comes a commitment from the company to provide additional support to employees through an employee relief fund and additional support to its communities through its corporate sponsorship of the Global for Good Fund charitable organization.

“This brand relaunch is a commitment to ensuring a world where we can all grow, move, and thrive, and it is an invitation to our partners, customers, and the communities we serve to join us in this journey,” Slifka continued. “We are not just a company. We are a force for good and a catalyst for positive change.”