NAG Continues With Labor Management

The afternoon on day three of the 2024 NAG Conference proceeded with a session on hiring and retention.

The 2024 NAG Conference continued during the afternoon on Tuesday, March 12, with a discussion on labor and the Burning Issues Exchanges, which allowed attendees to choose a topic most relevant to them and converse with others on the subject. The afternoon was followed by a reception at The Florida Aquarium.

Labor Management

“Labor Management: Refining Retention and Development Strategies,” moderated by Mel Kleiman, founder, Humetrics, included speakers Kristin Bowen, brand & marketing manager, Warrenton Oil Co.; Lorissa Martin, talent acquisition & performance manager, The Wills Group/Dash In; and Melanie Disney, director of human resources, Weigel’s.

“I can’t remember a year where hiring, recruiting and selecting employees wasn’t in the the top three things happening in the industry,” said Kleiman.

As such a hot topic for c-store retailers, knowing how to engage with potential employees is a must. Taking the time to be introspective and understand their own qualities and offerings as employers can go a long way in hiring top talent. It’s not just about what potential employees have to offer, Martin pointed out.

“If you don’t have a written list of the reasons why someone should come and work for you, where do they get the list?” Kleiman added.

Beyond recruiting, retailers need to set themselves and their employees up for success during the interview process and afterward. Knowing the right questions to ask and establishing an interview procedure that works can make hiring more efficient. However, retailers must be open to change.

“You can’t set something in place today and expect that to work five years from now,” said Disney.

Evolution and adapting to new ideas is imperative in finding ways to retain employees, as well.

One key method for retention is recognition; recognizing employees when they do well or when a customer gives them a good review is a small and simple task, but it means so much to the employees. Acknowledging their efforts makes them feel appreciated, especially if coupled with rewards points or similar.

Delivering on promises, Bowen noted, is also important for employee longevity. Martin commented that having different tracks for leadership can help further engage employees.

Additionally, if employees know exactly what’s expected of them from the start, they’re more likely to be more confident in their decision to stay with a company. Transparency and working with employees on their needs and wants are very important, Disney said.

Staying in tune with employees during their initial start period will help employees stay connected with the company in the future.

“You need to make the first hour the best hour they’ve ever had on their first day,” said Kleiman.

Burning Issues

After this session, attendees were able to choose from multiple burning issue topics and enter into discussions about them with small groups. The topics were:

Building Relationships with Your Suppliers to Drive Inside Sales

Security and Risk as a Small Operator

Sustainability Initiatives Post-Covid19

Pizza Power Report — Everything you Need to Compete With Pizza

The Future of the Backbar: CBD, Modern Oral, and OTP as an On-Ramp to THC?

Activating Your Community Hub

Leveraging Loyalty! Winning the Customer as Trip Drivers Evolve

Adjusting Your Foodservice Plan to Meet (or Exceed!) Consumer Expectations

Attendees were then able to enjoy a reception at The Florida Aquarium to close day three of the conference.

NAG 2024 continues through Wednesday, March 13.