PAR Technology Acquires Stuzo

The acquisition allows PAR Technology to expand its cloud-based unified commerce software offerings into convenience stores and fuel retailers.

PAR Technology Corp. has acquired Stuzo for approximately $190 million, which was paid in cash and stock. PAR has also entered into an agreement to acquire TASK Group for cash and PAR common stock at an implied value of approximately $206 million.

“Over the past five years, we have evolved our capabilities to include point-of-sale, loyalty, back-office, payment transaction services and digital ordering,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “The transactions announced will further our vision and help us to offer a more comprehensive set of best-in-class solutions for global brands.”

Stuzo, a digital engagement software provider to convenience and fuel retailers, including its Open Commerce Platform, empowers c-stores to gain more share of the customer wallet and drive customer lifetime value.

This acquisition strengthens PAR’s business strategy to expand its available market by addressing an expanding foodservice market with a ‘best of breed’ platform that is highly profitable. With Stuzo, PAR is now a leader in technology for convenience and fuel retailers, with over 25,000 sites and substantial opportunities for innovation in the C-Store industry.

Australia-based TASK is a global foodservice transaction platform that offers international unified commerce solutions, including interactive customer engagement and seamless integration, tailored for major brands worldwide. This has made TASK’s transaction management platform the platform of choice for some of the world’s most successful and recognized foodservice brands, including Starbucks and Guzman Y Gomez, while its loyalty customer engagement platform is used by McDonald’s in 65 markets. With the addition of TASK, PAR will be able to serve the top enterprise foodservice brands across the globe with a unified commerce approach from front-of-house to back-of-house.

“Our goal at PAR has been to be the largest food service technology company in the world.

Adding TASK will provide us with a global platform to build upon this vision,” said Singh. “TASK not only broadens our reach beyond the U.S. and has a strong cash flow profile but also has the potential to bring premier global brands into the PAR fold and accelerate our future growth.”

Singh also mentioned that the acquisition of Stuzo and TASK is expected to add over $80 million of annual recurring revenue (ARR) and over $20 million of Adjusted EBITDA to the business, based on its trailing twelve-month actuals.

“Simply put, we expect to increase our ARR by well over 50% while adding meaningful cashflow and unlocking significant new markets that ensure faster future growth,” he said.

The closing of the TASK acquisition is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2024, subject to TASK shareholder approval, Australian court approval, certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.