NATSO Names New Board of Directors Member

Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America, has been appointed to the board of directors of NATSO.

NATSO has named Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America, as one of its new board of director members. NATSO is a professional trade association that represents America’s travel center and truck stop industry.

The board is comprised of influential leaders of the travel center and truck stop industry dedicated to ensuring the profitability of the industry while providing the services professional truck drivers and the traveling public need on the road.

“I am excited and look forward to partnering with colleagues across the industry through NATSO to provide support and guidance to the truck stop and travel center industry, our community and ultimately the people we serve,” said Boffa.

NATSO was founded in 1960 and represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.