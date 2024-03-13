Parker’s Supports Injured Veterans in Georgia and South Carolina

Through a partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, Parker's will help veterans in Georgia and South Carolina transition to civilian life, find meaningful jobs, and connect with life-changing programs.

Parker’s Kitchen has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to support injured local veterans in Georgia and South Carolina. Parker’s Kitchen and WWP representatives made an official announcement at the company’s headquarters in Savannah, Ga., at a special reception attended by local dignitaries and area veterans.

This exciting new partnership will support the WWP Warriors to Work program, which provides warriors and their family members with the resources and assistance they need to be successful in the civilian workforce. Program participants learn the skills necessary to find meaningful employment, live financially resilient lives and be empowered to reach their highest career goals. Services include career counseling, veteran job placement programs, resume writing assistance, interview preparation, military skills translation guidance and more.

Parker’s Kitchen is joining forces with WWP to help provide life-changing services and programs to local post-9/11 injured veterans and their families at no cost to them, including vital career development and support as veterans transition to civilian life. As part of an ongoing commitment to give back to the community and to be a force for positive change, proceeds from the Parker’s Kitchen Round-Up campaign from March 1 through July 4 will be donated to support WWP.

The company will match 25% of each customer donation, amplifying the impact and supporting even more local veterans. Round-up donations can be made at all Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen retail stores across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

“Parker’s Kitchen is incredibly proud to partner with Wounded Warrior Project to honor and empower America’s veterans and to help fuel these life-changing programs,” said Parker’s Kitchen Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “This Round-Up campaign is just the beginning of our partnership with Wounded Warrior Project, as we want to be a force for positive change in the community and support heroes throughout our corporate footprint. We’re deeply honored to stand alongside the Wounded Warrior Project to ensure that injured veterans in Georgia and South Carolina receive the programs and services they deserve to achieve their highest ambition.”

Parker’s Kitchen customers can choose to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit WWP and help warriors get the services they need. Parker’s Kitchen round-up donations support a rotating series of nonprofit organizations through the Parker’s Community Fund, which is dedicated to four major pillars: fighting hunger, expanding access to healthcare, supporting education and celebrating heroes.

Wounded Warrior Project served almost 13,000 warriors and family members in Georgia from October 2022 to September 2023 and advocated for over 680,000 Georgia veterans. In addition, WWP served almost 4,900 warriors and family members in South Carolina from October 2022 to September 2023 and advocated for 390,000 South Carolina veterans.

“We’re grateful for the incredible generosity of Parker’s Kitchen,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, Wounded Warrior Project’s vice president of business development. “Their devotion to supporting veterans, families and caregivers is inspiring. Together with partners like Parker’s Kitchen, Wounded Warrior Project is changing and saving lives.”