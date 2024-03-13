Rutter’s Opens Location in Pennsylvania

Rutter’s has opened its 86th location and first of 2024. Located in Altoona, Pa., at 432 Sabbath Rest Road, the brand new Rutter’s is over 10,250 square feet, with 14 auto-fueling positions and six commercial fueling lanes. This brand-new location is at consumers’ service 24 hours a day and will feature Rutter’s best-in-class food menu, with billions of made-for-you combinations and exclusive deals for Rutter’s VIP Rewards Customers.

Additionally, the store will feature Rutter’s 29-degree beer cave, wine and Spiked Slushies, along with video gaming terminals in Rutter’s gaming room, for those 21 years and older.

For customers looking to fuel up, the new location offers Rutter’s Top Tier certified gasoline, Supreme 93 gasoline and Rutter’s Premium Diesel. The store will have the traditional grades of gasoline, along with Ethanol Free, Unleaded 15 and Flex Fuel. The forecourt will also offer Premium Auto Diesel, Kerosene and Off-Road Diesel. For commercial drivers, high-speed truck diesel and in-lane DEF will be available.

Further, Rutter’s has employed 50 people at this location, with new team members starting at $18 per hour.

With the opening of this new Rutter’s location, Rutter’s Children’s Charities has pledged to donate $1,000 each to Pine Croft Volunteer Fire Co., Pennsylvania State Police, Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation, Because We Care Foundation, Karing for Keegan, Ronald McDonald House and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.