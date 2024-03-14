7-Eleven Launches Spring LTO Deals

The chain introduced new discounts on doughnuts, pizza, wings and more.

7-Eleven has introduced new limited-time flavors and discounts on customer-favorite items at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

New additions include:

7-Eleven is introducing a limited-time doughnut in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, available through March 17. Plus, customers can find the new 7-Select Dessert Cake Slices in flavors like Marshmallow Cookie Dough and Rainbow.

7-Eleven’s proprietary merch shop will also drop the first new capsule of 2024. Fans of the brand can buy new tees, shorts and hats in shades of green for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Basketball fans can save on pizza and wings to watch the tournament this year. Only via 7NOW Delivery, customers can purchase any flavor whole pizza for just $7, 10 Mini Tacos for $2.59, 8 boneless wings for $3.49 and 5 bone-in wings for $5.99 from March 15 through April 8.

Candy Dollar Deals are back just in time for Easter at 7-Eleven. March 20 through 26, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can indulge in standard-size treats like Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&M Peanut, Nerds Ropes, Skittles and Starburst for just $1.

Customers can have their treats and snacks delivered directly to their door via the 7NOW Delivery app. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real-time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.