EnviroSpark to Build DC Fast Chargers at Georgia Shell Station, Waffle House

The project was made possible thanks to funding from Georgia's first round of NEVI awards.

Georgia-based EnviroSpark has announced that it will build DC fast chargers at a Shell station in Metter, Ga., in addition to a Waffle House site in Tifton. The company is using National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding that was awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

EnviroSpark, which won two of the five open Phase 1 eligible sites, was the only company selected to build more than one location in the first round of funding of Georgia’s NEVI deployment. The company will host all eight stations on its national EnviroSpark charging network.

The new Waffle House charging stations mark the second collaboration between EnviroSpark and the Southern culinary icon. This February, the Tennessee Department of Transportation selected the network operator to build stations at a Lakeland, Tenn., Waffle House in the state’s first round of NEVI funding awards.

“We are honored to once again partner with Waffle House — a fellow Georgia-based business committed to customer satisfaction and community engagement — on such a pivotal project,” said EnviroSpark Co-Founder Stephanie Luque, who also leads the company’s federal initiatives.

“Collaborating with Waffle House, the Metter Shell station and GDOT exemplifies all parties’ shared commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in ways that benefit drivers and communities. NEVI-funded projects like these represent huge steps toward reducing drivers’ range anxiety and moving us closer to mass EV adoption.”

According to GDOT, Georgia is among the top 10 states for EV sales, and three of the top five largest investments in the EV supply chain are in Georgia. Georgia has approximately 1,193 publicly available EV charging stations, but only 14 stations have DCFC ports that meet both the distance and power requirements under federal rules.

“The Georgia NEVI Deployment Program outlines the state’s approach to using our federal funding to address EV infrastructure gaps in our state’s Alternative Fuel Corridors,” said Andrew Heath, Georgia DOT Deputy Chief Engineer. “In order for us to be successful, we are turning to the private sector to deliver this innovative infrastructure at strategic locations across our state through public-private partnerships.”

The Georgia NEVI Deployment Program is funded by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The program provides nearly $5 billion nationally over five years, which started in the fall of 2022.

Georgia’s allotment from the formula program is approximately $135 million to develop its portion of the national network.

EnviroSpark will begin construction and installation of the eight NEVI-compliant DC fast chargers later this year.

Founded in 2014, EnviroSpark is a leader in the turnkey design, installation and operation of EV charging solutions. Responsible for more than 7,800 installations of charging plugs across North America to date, EnviroSpark addresses the pain points of property owners and drivers by enhancing EV accessibility in customer-friendly ways.