Sheetz Breaks Ground on First Detroit Location

The company broke ground on its first Detroit, Mich., store — with plans to open more than 50 in the area over the next five years.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz recently gathered with elected officials and representatives from local nonprofit organizations to break ground on its first Detroit, Mich., area location.

Located in Romulus, Mich., this will be the first of 50-60 locations Sheetz plans to open in the Detroit area within the next five to six years. This store is projected to open to the public later this year.

“Michigan is the first new state for Sheetz in two decades and we cannot wait for people to experience this first store, and everything our company has to offer,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “We look forward to creating great jobs for Detroit-area residents, providing total customer focus for our community members and being a good neighbor that is actively involved in every neighborhood our stores will serve.”

Each store will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are planned to be full-time. Consistently named by Fortune as a 100 Best Company to Work For, Sheetz has noted that it offers competitive pay and benefits packages for all employees.

The Legacy Of The Brand

Sheetz was also ranked third in the latest Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune, trailing only Wegmans Food Markets and Target for the second straight year.

“Sheetz is committed to being a good neighbor in every community it serves. The company is a long-standing partner of the Special Olympics, providing financial support, food donations and volunteering at events in every local community chapter,” the company noted in a press release. “Through their Made-to-Share program, Sheetz also works to provide hunger relief through weekly food donations to local food banks, financial assistance and more.”

When open, Sheetz will offer the community a completely unique experience that includes indoor and outdoor dining options, drive-throughs and robust grocery options. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Sheetz offers an award-winning menu of Made-to-Order food and premium beverages such as breakfast, subs, sandwiches, salads, pizza, coffee, cold brew, milkshakes, smoothies and more — all available 24/7/365. Sheetz is also a leader in the EV charging industry and has one of the largest charging networks in the country.

Sheetz currently operates more than 720 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees.

Sheetz continues to grow at a rapid pace, with goals of opening 50-60 new stores each year in a variety of new markets.