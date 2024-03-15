U-Stop Convenience Shops Acquires 11 Shop Quik Locations

Through the acquisition, U-Stop hopes to enhance the convenience and accessibility of its offerings for customers in Kansas.

Lincoln, Neb.-based U-Stop Convenience Shops has completed the acquisition of 11 company-operated stores from Shop Quik Convenience Stores, based in Manhattan, Kan.

Shop Quik Convenience Stores was started in 1981 when Greg and Pat Junghans opened their first liquor store in Junction City, Kan., and their first convenience store in 1983. Over the years, they grew their store count to a total of 20 and then consolidated their store operation with 11 convenience stores located in both Junction City and Manhattan, Kan.

Greg and Pat Junghans have worked together since 1981 in the convenience store and liquor business and have said they have enjoyed the business and watching the many changes that have occurred during their tenure in the industry.

They have appreciated all the many people with whom they have met and worked with over the years, and know the convenience store business is going to continue to be a viable business, but knew eventually they would be stepping away from the business.

After meeting Mark Whitehead, the owner of U-Stop Convenience Shops, they knew that he would be the right person to take the stores to the next level.

U-Stop Convenience Shop began when Bus Whitehead founded Whitehead Oil Co. in 1959 after purchasing the Phillips 66 Direct Operation in Lincoln, Neb. Sixty years later, the evolution of Whitehead Oil now includes 40 U-Stop convenience store locations in Lincoln and Kansas, bringing TOP TIER fuel and lubricants though the continued partnership with Phillips 66. Whitehead Oil has been part of the community for 60 years, and U-Stop is carrying on the legacy today.

With the addition of the Shop Quik locations, U-Stop aims to enhance convenience for its customers in Kansas. The company is excited to become an integral part of the local communities and looks forward to contributing to their economic development, according to Mark Whitehead, president of U-Stop Convenience Shop and Whitehead Oil.

American Business Brokers & Advisors provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Shop Quik Convenience stores which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential process and negotiation of the transaction.

The transaction was managed by Terry Monroe, president.