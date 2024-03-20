Seeds and Nuts Succeed With Heat

Marketing and promotions could be key for sales of nuts and seeds in 2024.

Heat is trending with seeds and nuts, and c-stores that showcase this flavor profile are likely to give the category a boon this year.

Cameron Baer, center store category manager for The Rutter’s Cos., and Mike Jones, category manager for S&S Petroleum, have both recognized the popularity of this flavor in their stores.

“It’s all about flavor. We are seeing huge trends in heat when it comes to salty/savory,” said Jones.

S&S Petroleum operates 90 locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California.

Baer agreed, noting that he predicts spicy and hot flavors to continue to trend into 2024.

At Rutter’s, with 85 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, innovative items are bringing new flavors to the set, such as Dill Pickle and Jalapeño Lime.

Overall, seeds and nuts are performing well in the c-store space in terms of dollar sales, showing a 5.2% increase, per Chicago-based market research firm Circana. Likely, the 9.4% jump in price per unit has helped to offset the 3.8% shrink in unit sales, even as it contributes to the unit sales decrease.

Despite unit sales dipping nationally, Rutter’s and S&S Petroleum are both seeing different results.

“Nuts and seeds continue to be on an upward trend in our stores. 2023 finished very strong, and we continue to see strong increases in both units and dollars,” said Baer.

He expects the category to have another big year this year, especially since the chain has promotions planned to draw even more attention to the segment.

Seeds and nuts are also up at S&S Petroleum, noted Jones, as is the rest of the salty snack category.

Over the following year, Jones expects seeds and nuts to have more flavor extensions and cross branding like it has done with Taco Bell, Takis and Frank’s, for example.

Drawing Customers In

Seeds and nuts, like many c-store items, could benefit from strategic marketing and promotions in 2024.

At S&S Petroleum, for instance, seeds and nuts are typically impulse buys and are purchased along with cold dispensed beverages or cold-vault, non-alcoholic items like water bottles, carbonated soft drinks and energy drinks.

Males aged 15-35 are the target customers for the seed and nut category, Jones relayed.

Enticing this demographic with marketing geared toward them and offering promotions pairing seeds and nuts with any of these other items may tip the scales even further in a positive direction for the category.

At Rutter’s, where many times seed and nut customers are looking for these items specifically, Baer noted others are drawn to the category by favorable pricing and the familiarity of big brands, especially if they are unsure of which snack to choose.