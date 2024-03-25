AMCON Distributing Co. Acquires Burklund Distributors

Omaha, Neb.-based AMCON Distributing Co. has announced its acquisition of Burklund Distributors, Inc., of East Peoria, Ill.

“We are honored that Jon Burklund and Rob Hackett have chosen AMCON to continue the legacy and stewardship of this third-generation family held business that was established by Edwin Burklund in 1939, and grown by Dale Burklund,” said Christopher Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and CEO. “We warmly welcome all the Burklund associates, customers and vendors to our AMCON Family. AMCON recognizes and will continue to support the community services of central Illinois that Burklund has a long tradition of sponsorship.”

AMCON will continue to serve Burklund customers from Burklund’s East Peoria and Fairview Heights, Ill., distribution centers. Upon completion of this acquisition, AMCON will be servicing approximately 7,400 locations in 32 states.

“Jon Burklund and Rob Hackett’s unwavering commitment and dedication to customer service is a common operating philosophy shared by both AMCON and Burklund and serves as a strong foundation to grow and support our customer base,” said Andrew Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We also look forward to providing the leading-edge customer-centered suite of services that AMCON has developed to bring additional value for the Burklund customers we will now be serving.”

“Burklund’s long-standing principal of Ever Growing, Ever Changing, Always a New Direction led us to AMCON, who shares our steadfast commitment to our team members, customers and community. Our organization is excited about this transaction as together we will be able to add increased capabilities for Burklund customers,” said Jon Burklund, chairman of Burklund. “We now have the enhanced capacity, technology, geographic reach and foodservice facilities to serve our customers as they grow.”

“AMCON shares our respect for a positive and collaborative work environment among colleagues and mutual respect for customers which is another key element of our success,” said Burklund’s President Rob Hackett. “This made AMCON the ideal partner for the growth of our business.”

The transaction is expected to close in the company’s third quarter of fiscal 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

AMCON and its subsidiaries Team Sledd, LLC and Henry’s Foods, Inc., is a leading convenience and foodservice distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution centers in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, AMCON operates 15 health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.