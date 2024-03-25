Couche-Tard Appoints Former Canadian Prime Minister to Board

Alimentation Couche-Tard has appointed former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to its board of directors, effective immediately.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Harper to our board,” said Alain Bouchard, founder and executive chairman of the board of Alimentation Couche-Tard. “With his extensive experience in leadership, governance, business and global affairs, he brings invaluable insights to the board, which will serve Couche-Tard well as we continue to grow and innovate to meet the evolving needs of the customers and communities we serve in Canada and around the world.”

Harper’s History

Harper was elected the 22nd Prime Minister of Canada in 2006 and served in such role until 2015, making him the longest serving Conservative Prime Minister since Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first Prime Minister.

Harper is chairman and CEO of Harper & Associates Consulting, which acts as a strategic consultant to clients around the world, providing advice on matters relating to market access, the management of global geopolitical and economic risk and the maximization of value in global markets. He sits on the board of directors of Colliers International Group Inc., a Canada-based diversified professional services and investment management company, where he also sits on the Governance Committee.

Harper is a founding partner and chairman of Vision One Management, a fundamental value-oriented equity fund that applies a private equity investment approach to public markets. He also serves as the chair of the International Democracy Union and international Friends of Israel Initiative.

Harper has received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics from the University of Calgary, was awarded an honorary doctorate of philosophy from Tel Aviv University in 2014 and received an honorary degree from the Jerusalem College of Technology. In recognition of his government service, Harper has been awarded the Ukrainian Order of Liberty, the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service, the B’nai B’rith International Presidential Gold Medallion for Humanitarianism and was named as the World Statesman of the Year in 2012 by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation. Harper lives in Bragg Creek, Alberta, Canada.

“I am honored to join Couche-Tard, a great Canadian company and a global leader in convenience and mobility renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Harper. “Throughout my career, I have always believed in the power of collaboration and forward-thinking to drive success. I am eager to contribute to Couche-Tard’s continued success and to work alongside a team that is dedicated to making a positive impact on communities around the globe.”