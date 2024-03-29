AI — From Buzzword to Reality

Artificial intelligence has officially entered the workforce and is becoming a mainstream source for c-store retailers to look to for tools of advancement.

Every year, technology increasingly progresses, its capabilities and sophistication quickly surpassing that of even a few years ago, let alone that of a decade or more ago when the iPhone was still newer to many of us and Uber was just beginning to gain traction.

For convenience store retailers, the technology boom has led to a shift in operations that is ongoing, with artificial intelligence (AI) among the biggest buzzwords hitting the c-store landscape at present.

What Is AI?

Originally a distant abstract concept, AI is now a concrete reality that’s becoming more and more mainstream, especially with the launch of ChatGPT.

In essence, AI is the imitation of human intelligence by computers.

One of the primary subsets of AI is generative AI — the ability to process data and communicate it in a way that we can understand.

ChatGPT is one such example of generative AI.

Simply put, users can ask ChatGPT questions and give it instructions to generate the results they are looking for. For example, one could ask it to write content for social media or explain certain topics.

Even still, one could ask it about likely outcomes, such as asking what a convenience store might look like in 2050. (Automated checkout systems, virtual reality shopping and drone delivery were among the responses.)

Generative AI seems relatively newer to us, but other forms of AI have been around for a while. Siri, for instance, is a form of narrow AI. The difference between the two is that narrow AI relies on human training and doesn’t think for itself, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, whereas generative AI produces new outputs.

Moreso, the Chamber of Commerce noted robotics, automation and self-driving vehicles fall under the “AI umbrella.”

AI Applications

There is no limit to the number of applications AI can take for c-store operators.

Choice Market is a prime example of a c-store aiming to optimize its use of AI. Through computer vision, Choice Market can pinpoint the items a customer removes from the shelf, billing them once they exit the store. There is no checkout needed.

The technology has allowed Choice Market to be a leader in this next-level frictionless store format. It currently operates three Choice Market locations and four Choice Mini Mart sites in Colorado.

Parker’s, too, with 84 locations in Georgia and South Carolina, has realized the worth of computer vision.

“We’re looking at things like, ‘Are we out of stock?’ ‘Where are people dwelling in the stores?’ ‘How long are they dwelling in those areas?’ and then adjusting for new store footprints and how we build stores currently,” said Scott Smith, director of information technology at Parker’s, in a CStore Decisions (CSD) webinar.

Other c-store retailers are using AI in different manners.

Casey’s has opted to focus more of its labor on making the pizzas its known for by delegating the ordering process to AI.

Casey’s Automated Voice Assistant (AVA) interacts with the customer when they call to place an order.

The chain, which operates over 2,600 stores in 17 states, also upgraded its marketing techniques with AI.

AI helps target the timeframes that different customers engage with Casey’s emails, allowing Casey’s to direct its messaging to these customer segments at optimal times.

Additionally, AI lets the chain focus its messaging on the preferred platforms different customers use, better enhancing engagement.

Yesway is also using AI for marketing and merchandising.

With more than 420 locations in nine states, Yesway’s inclusion of AI extends to personalization within its loyalty program, content creation and customer experience management.

“In a customer experience standpoint … we can look at our net promoter scores, we can look at google sentiments, we can look at — down to the individual store — comments and respond to them,” noted Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer, Yesway, in the CSD webinar.

These examples are only a few of the ways in which c-stores can best use AI, and even more uses are likely to emerge over the next year and beyond.

AI is here to stay, and c-store retailers will find themselves getting involved with it in some form or another. The use cases for AI are innumerable, and those who take the time to do the research and determine how it can augment their stores’ performance will be better for it.