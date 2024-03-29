Disney Brings HR Innovation to Weigel’s

From implementing a four-day workweek and On Demand Pay to building an inclusive culture, Melanie Wilson Disney is finding new solutions to drive hiring and retention at Weigel’s.

As c-stores nationwide continue to face staffing challenges, savvy leaders like Melanie Wilson Disney are proactively seeking and implementing new solutions to attract and retain employees.

As director of human resources (HR) for Weigel’s, Disney is responsible for nurturing team members; contributing to the Powell, Tenn.-based c-store chain’s strategic direction; and ensuring HR compliance across its 79 Tennessee locations.

“Through collaborative leadership, I aim to foster an environment where employees feel valued and empowered to drive our company’s success,” Disney said.

During her five-and-a-half years in the role, Disney has been committed to thinking outside the box to find new ways to drive team member satisfaction, reduce turnover and recognize employee success.

For all this and more, CStore Decisions is recognizing Disney with an HR Award.

Getting Started

Disney’s career in convenience stores actually began when she was still a child, although she didn’t realize it at the time.

“My mother went back to college when I was in 6th grade, and her first position after was with a small local convenience store chain in their corporate office. She was operations, HR, training, payroll and anything and everything in between.”

Disney went on store visits with her mother on weekends.

“When I asked her why she spent her weekends working she said, ‘because it’s the only opportunity I have to check in on our people; because it’s all about the people, and they are why I love this job.’”

Disney took the message to heart.

As an adult, Disney started her career in employee relations on the legal and compliance side, but she quickly realized that she enjoyed helping people more than investigating legal claims, which eventually led her into the HR side of employee relations.

She then continued to spend many years managing HR in the hospitality industry.

Years later, when Weigel’s CEO Bill Weigel reached out and offered Disney the chance to join the Weigel’s team and work within the convenience store industry, she jumped at the opportunity.

HR Initiatives

Disney officially joined Weigel’s as director of HR in 2018. Since then, she has spearheaded a number of initiatives, including the rollout of a four-day, fixed-schedule workweek option for full-time, hourly employees.

The four-day workweek program was tested in January 2022 and implemented companywide in August 2022. Offering this flexible scheduling option has helped attract talent to the chain, resulting in fewer callouts, reduced turnover, and happier employees and store leaders.

Disney also led the charge to institute Weigel’s On Demand Pay initiative. The program, which launched in October 2021 through Paylocity, allows employees to access up to 50% of their earned wages early. Weigel’s has found the program to be a valuable recruiting and retention tool, especially given today’s ongoing inflation.

As technology evolves, Disney has leveraged it to further engage the workforce, including implementing Community, a social communication hub that’s part of Weigel’s HRIS (human resources information system) within the Paylocity platform. Community simplifies employee communication, connects team members and leadership, and helps create a culture of engagement.

“It’s very similar to a Facebook-type feel. We’ve used it to recognize and reward team members as well as to communicate anything company-wide that’s needed,” Disney said.

A Culture of Inclusivity

Disney most enjoys being a resource for people and “working in tandem with operations to build a culture of inclusivity and growth for our teams,” she said.

Looking ahead, one of Disney’s goals is to bring more diversity, inclusivity and growth opportunities to retail.

“I am a huge advocate for providing opportunities for those with disabilities. Weigel’s has an inclusive program for individuals within our communities that have disabilities,” Disney said. “We work with different groups locally to provide employment for individuals with special needs. We have a great team of store leaders that hire, train and develop those individuals, giving them opportunities to thrive.”