TA Opens Three New Restaurants

TA has announced the opening of three new restaurants — a Black Bear Diner (BBD) in New Braunfels, Texas and newly remodeled Fuddruckers and Popeyes in Savannah, Ga.

The Black Bear Diner, located just outside of San Antonio, is the ninth in TA’s network and the first in New Braunfels. BBD offers a cozy lodge and bear-themed atmosphere where customers can have hearty breakfast favorites like sweet cream pancakes, eggs, thick-cut smoked bacon, sausage and smoked ham steak served all day, among other breakfast items.

In addition to breakfast, BBD offers a wide variety of menu items from freshly made salads to chicken fried steak and burgers, including Bob’s Big Burger, which is a 10-ounce specially seasoned all-beef patty with grilled onions, tomato, dill pickle chips, lettuce, mayonnaise, Thousand Island dressing and served with a side. The restaurant includes updated BBD design enhancements including a dedicated exterior third-party delivery and pickup window.

TA also announced the reopening of Fuddruckers and Popeyes at TA Savannah, Ga., located at 4401 Highway 17. Both were completely remodeled following a fire that occurred 18 months ago at Fuddruckers.

“We know our guests have missed the relaxed sit-down atmosphere and great food at Fuddruckers and the convenience of tasty authentic New Orleans style food at Popeyes,” said Mike Polachek, senior vice president, Hospitality. “We are delighted to bring both back in brand new beautifully remodeled spaces.”

Fuddruckers is known for its burgers, chicken sandwiches, platters and classic salads. The concept also features a build-your-own salad bar with items such as sun-ripened tomatoes and pico de gallo. Popeyes’ passion for authentic Louisiana fare including spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items has made it one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants.

TA now has over 300 locations across the U.S. and is continuing to grow with an additional 20 sites opening this year.