April 2024: Battling Today’s Staffing Challenges

The 16th annual CStore Decisions/Humetrics HR Benchmarking Survey highlights how c-stores are managing recruiting, hiring, retention and development in 2024.

In 2024, staffing issues and inflation both remain top challenges at convenience stores.

As retailers look to better recruitment, hiring and retention practices, they’re continuing to raise starting wages and improve benefits to best appeal to employees who are feeling squeezed by the rising cost of living.

For the 16th consecutive year, CStore Decisions and Humetrics collaborated on the Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey, polling convenience store retailers from Jan. 4 to March 1 on HR practices, including recruiting, hiring, retention and economic outlook.

This year’s comprehensive 44-question survey was designed to compare, predict and estimate the most common HR issues the c-store industry is facing and how the industry is addressing those issues. Echoing the adage “the more things change, the more they stay the same,” the survey once again pinpointed staffing and inflation as the top concerns.

As the c-store sector continues to navigate through the complexities of a post-pandemic world, the survey’s insights reflect the persistent challenges of staffing and inflation and underscore the industry’s resilience and adaptability in addressing these issues head-on.

