Marathon Refinery Receives Investor of the Year Award

Marathon Petroleum’s St. Paul Park refinery was recently named “Investor of the Year” for 2023 by the Black Owned Businesses (BOB) Rewards Club for the refinery’s support of the nonprofit’s Juneteenth celebration last year.

BOB Rewards Club was founded in Minnesota in 2016 and now has virtual chapters across the country. The organization works with local businesses to provide a variety of resources to underserved communities through skill-building and training programs, while also working to decrease racial wealth gaps through business ownership.

As the 2023 title sponsor of Juneteenth Minnesota titled “Freedom is not a sprint, but a Marathon,” the funds from Marathon Petroleum’s investment helped support last year’s event in south Minneapolis. The grant is also aiding the organization’s Helping the Homeless program, inspiring young entrepreneurship in the Twin Cities and supporting annual celebrations like Juneteenth, Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) day and Black Wall Street Days — a virtual event.

“BOB Rewards Club is so proud of the relationship we’ve built with Marathon Petroleum and their commitment to the community and the work we do,” said Michelle Gibson, founder and CEO of BOB Rewards Club. “It’s one thing to donate, but it’s another when the donors take a deeper dive into your cause. The contributions made by Marathon make all the difference.”

Gibson presented team members from the St. Paul Park refinery with the award in February of this year.

“It’s been so great learning more about BOB Rewards Club and its many contributions that collectively make our shared community a better and more equitable place to call home,” said Amuna Kenyi, human resources business partner at Marathon Petroleum. “This has not only been a rewarding partnership for us but also educational.”

“At MPC, we’re committed to being an inclusive company where all our people can build on their strengths and maximize their abilities,” Marathon noted in a press release. “Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) program is based on our three-pillar DE&I strategy of building a diverse workforce, creating an inclusive culture and contributing to our thriving communities.”