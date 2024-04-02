Hatco CEO David Rolston Retires

After 30 years with the company, Rolston will pass the torch to Lorne Deacon.

Hatco Corp. has announced the retirement of CEO David Rolston, effective April 5. Lorne Deacon has been promoted to take over in the role.

After 30 years at Hatco and nearly 20 years as president and CEO, Rolston passed the president’s reigns to Lorne Deacon in June of 2022. He then embarked on the task of facilitating a smooth transition of leadership for the 800 employee owners of the Hatco Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

Rolston will retire from the CEO position and will remain on Hatco’s board of directors, and Deacon will be promoted to president and CEO.

Deacon joined Hatco in 2018 as director of global marketing and product development. He was promoted to vice president of global marketing in 2019, vice president in 2021 and president in 2022. Deacon has a degree in Business Marketing from the Haworth School of Business at Western Michigan University and an executive MBA from the Lubar College of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He started his career in the banking and financial sector, then joined the foodservice industry in 2013, eventually in a leadership role with Middleby Corp.

“Rolston is an enthusiastic ESOP evangelist, and welcomes contact from anyone who would like to talk about forming an ESOP or leadership attributes that work well in employee-owned companies,” the company noted in a press release. “He can be reached through Hatco at (414) 671-6350.”

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Hatco Corp. is an employee-owned company whose brands include ADM, American Range and Ovention, Inc.

Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing, sneeze guards and cooling equipment.