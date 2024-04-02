NexChapter Teams Up With The Insight Shop

The companies have partnered to introduce NexCX for the c-store industry.

NexChapter has announced a new partnership with The Insight Shop, marking the debut of NexCX — a suite of customer experience solutions built for the convenience store industry.

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, where consumer preferences and expectations continue to change,

NexCX hopes to unlock new insights and drive customer-centered innovation. Comprising of two components — Channel Understanding Assessment and Current State Experience Review — NexCX is designed to illuminate the desires of consumers in an omnichannel environment, positioning convenience retailers at the forefront of customer-centricity.

“Consumer behavior is transforming, and convenience retailers must stay ahead of the curve,” stated Art Sebastian, CEO of NexChapter. “NexCX empowers retailers to understand the complexities of consumer demands, enabling them to craft digital and in-store experiences that resonate with their customer base.”

Through NexCX, brands gain new visibility into critical areas such as the importance of speed, fostering consumer trust, expanding product offerings, optimizing physical store layouts and enhancing digital touchpoints.

By leveraging these insights, retailers can embark on a journey of differentiation, delivering value and forging connections with their customers.

Kate Kompelien, CEO of The Insight Shop, emphasized the critical role of omnichannel engagement in

today’s retail landscape.

“From mobile apps to in-store experiences, every touchpoint shapes the customer journey. NexCX empowers retailers to navigate this intricate ecosystem with precision, ensuring that every interaction leaves a lasting impression. We are thrilled to partner with NexChapter.”

NexChapter is a newly formed modern advisory firm that guides the convenience ecosystem through this digital era. Beyond retailers, the firm extends advisory services to CPG brands and technology companies aspiring to excel in the retail sector.

The Insight Shop is a strategy firm focused on helping organizations understand their current state customer experience and the key moments that matter to uncover insights and help clients take action.