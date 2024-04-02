Yesway Launches National Burrito Day Deal

Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members will be able to buy one Beef and Bean Burrito and get one free.

Yesway and Allsup’s have announced a new deal in honor of National Burrito day, which takes place on April 4. For one day only, Allsup’s customers can buy one Beef and Bean Burrito and get one free.

The offer, exclusive to Yesway and Allsup’s Rewards members and available at all store locations where Allsup’s Burritos are sold, is another in the company’s year-long celebration of the 50th Anniversary of these iconic deep-fried treats.

Allsup’s World Famous Burritos are handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices, and then wrapped.

“National Burrito Day is our favorite holiday at Yesway and we are thrilled to bring this incredible deal to our rewards member customers as part of our 50th Anniversary recognition of the Allsup’s World Famous Burrito,” said Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer of Yesway. “Everyone is invited to celebrate with us. Come on in and grab yourself a fistful of glory.”

Customers are encouraged to join the Yesway or Allsup’s Rewards program to enjoy fuel savings, member pricing and perks, along with this special National Burrito Day deal.

For Allsup’s World Famous Burrito fans who want to celebrate National Burrito Day in style, Yesway and Allsup’s brand merchandise and apparel are also available at shopyeswayallsups.com/.

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the U.S. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products.