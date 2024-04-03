Hannon Supports Others at Rutter’s

Kate Hannon, director of human resources (HR) and payroll at Rutter’s, brings HR expertise to the table as she looks for new ways to assist employees and keep policies fresh and available.

Human resources (HR) in the convenience store sector plays a pivotal role in the operational success of a business, especially when there are always new faces to work with and guide. Kate Hannon, director of HR and payroll for The Rutter’s Cos., understands the importance of being dedicated to employees and supporting them with their needs.

As retention remains a top priority for c-store operators, connecting with employees on a personal level and showing appreciation is more important than ever.

With roughly 20 years of experience working in HR, Hannon has honed her skills in this arena and actively seeks to address employee concerns and provide assistance.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my role is the opportunity to interact with our diverse workforce on a daily basis. Whether it’s engaging with employees in our stores, corporate office or dairy plant, each interaction presents a unique opportunity to connect, listen and support,” said Hannon. “These interactions not only foster stronger relationships but also provide invaluable insights into the needs and concerns of our team members.”

For Hannon’s commitment to her team and drive to go above and beyond to keep all employees aware, updated and assisted, CStore Decisions recognizes her with an HR Award.

Hannon’s Career Path

As of December 2023, Hannon is the director of HR and payroll for Rutter’s, which has 86 stores located in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, with more locations coming soon.

However, she began her career path with a major in accounting.

“(I realized) shortly thereafter that my aspirations lay in a different direction. Human resources appeared to align more closely with my career objectives, prompting me to switch my major,” Hannon said.

Hannon also decided to pursue a master’s degree in HR management.

For 14 years, Hannon established a career with Valenti Mid-Atlantic Management, a Wendy’s franchise. She started with the company as its benefits manager before advancing to HR manager.

When the franchise sold in 2017, Hannon joined Rutter’s as its HR generalist.

“Upon meeting Suzanne Cramer, who would later become my supervisor, I became convinced that Rutter’s offered an environment and team that I could thrive in,” she said.

Hannon was promoted to manager of HR and payroll in October 2018, a position she served in until her most recent December 2023 promotion.

At Rutter’s

“I am entrusted with a range of responsibilities crucial to the smooth operation of our organization,” Hannon noted.

These responsibilities include employee relations, workers compensation, unemployment, benefits oversight and labor regulations compliance.

Chiefly, however, Hannon focuses on guiding and supporting Rutter’s employees and managers in different capacities.

“I assist managers in understanding and adhering to our company’s policies and procedures, fostering a culture of compliance and accountability throughout the organization,” she said.

Through her time at Rutter’s, Hannon has embarked on many projects designed to better aid the team.

For example, she revitalized the employee handbooks along with her supervisor, which constantly need to keep pace with the chain’s current policies and regulations.

“Our primary goal was twofold: to enhance the efficiency of these handbooks for managers tasked with enforcement while also ensuring they were readily accessible and comprehensible to our employees,” Hannon said.

Hannon’s role doesn’t come without challenges, however, one of which can be effectively communicating company initiatives across the chain’s 80-plus store network while accounting for varying levels of technological confidence, different schedules and seasonal employment.

Still, Hannon noted the Rutter’s team looks to always use “innovative approaches and strategic planning initiatives to enhance engagement and connectivity among all employees at Rutter’s.”

Rewarding Work

“In my role at Rutter’s, I am always trying to learn more about our business and continue to be someone who employees can come to for assistance,” Hannon said.

To be that person for Rutter’s employees, Hannon dedicates herself to embracing each day as it comes, thriving with the variety of experiences that her position brings.

“One of the things I cherish most about my role is that no two days are the same, which comes from working in HR for a company with nearly 3,000 employees,” said Hannon. “This dynamic nature keeps me engaged and motivated. Embracing the variety and challenges that each day brings allows me to continuously grow both personally and professionally, while also adapting to the evolving needs of our organization and its employees.”

Hannon also recognizes the value of working with a committed team. She added that she enjoys the collaboration her role in HR brings, and the supportive nature of the team allows them to effectively accomplish their goals.

Seeing the collective efforts of her team translate into tangible results that benefit others, Hannon noted, has given her a genuinely rewarding feeling.

“Rutter’s continues to grow and is a truly innovative company, so I cannot wait to see what we can do in the future, especially on the human resources side,” Hannon said.