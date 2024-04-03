Onvo Launches New Hot Food Program

To kick off the Food on the Fly program, the chain will give away 100 free Craveritos for National Burrito Day.

Scranton, Pa.-based Onvo has announced the introduction of a new hot food program called Food on the Fly. The program makes its debut at Onvo’s location in Dorrance, Pa.

In celebration of the launch, Onvo will be giving away 100 of their signature Craveritos at the Dorrance location on National Burrito Day, April 4.

The Food on the Fly program features hot grab-and-go food and is designed to serve travelers and truck drivers on the go. The menu is based around Onvo’s new Craveritos, hearty bowls and sides, and will have offerings for breakfast as well as for lunch and dinner.

The hot grab-and-go program is currently available at the company’s Dorrance location and will be rolled out to all Onvo locations in the near future. At all upcoming new-to-industry Onvo locations, Food on the Fly will also include a made-to-order area where guests can pick from an expanded menu and customize their favorites from the existing grab-and-go menu.

Harman Aulakh, Vice President – Marketing had this to say about Onvo’s Food on the Fly

launch:

“We’re very excited to introduce the Food on the Fly offering to our customers,” said Harman Aulakh, vice president, marketing. “We believe that this is a great new way to serve travelers and truck drivers on the road with truly craveable, unique food. It’s an exciting new chapter for the company, and we look forward to serving our guests even more delicious food in the future.”

The National Burrito Day promotion will begin at 7 a.m. on April 4. The offer is limited to one per customer while supplies last at the Dorrance location.

Starting at 7 a.m. on April 4, Onvo will give away

Founded in 1988 in by Sonny Singh and Andy Aulakh, Onvo is a hospitality company that serves traveling motorists through a network of businesses, including 39 travel plazas and gas stations, 25 quick-service

and full-service restaurants and six hotels located throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.