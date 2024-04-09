Improving HR Practices

It’s time again for CStore Decisions’ annual HR issue, where we deep-dive into the trends impacting labor management at convenience stores. As costs rise and the labor market continues to tighten, c-stores are facing steep competition for employees from adjacent industries that are raising the bar on what attractive wages and benefits can look like in today’s market.

C-stores are responding by finding new ways to compete for employees, from offering flexible and/or set schedules, higher wages, increased benefits and fostering a positive work culture. Savvy retailers are asking successful employees for referrals and offering referral incentives to current employees to help drive high-quality hires that are more likely to stick around.

This month’s cover story, “Battling Today’s Staffing Challenges,” outlines the results of CStore Decisions’ and Humetrics’ 16th annual Human Resources Benchmarking Survey that polled c-store retailers on a range of labor management topics. The survey found that staffing continues to rank as a top challenge for convenience stores, along with inflation, which continues to push costs and wages higher. While benefits and competitive wages play a big role in attracting and retaining employees, building a positive workplace culture is also key in today’s environment.

Innovative solutions can also further attract and retain employees. In this month’s HR Awards, Weigel’s Director of HR Melanie Wilson Disney is recognized for spearheading new initiatives, such as a four-day workweek option for employees as well as On Demand Pay, where employees can access up to 50% of their earned paycheck early. Also recognized is Kate Hannon, director of HR and payroll for The Rutter’s Cos., who highlighted the importance of connecting with employees to help grow relationships.

“These interactions not only foster stronger relationships but also provide invaluable insights into the needs and concerns of our team members,” Hannon said.

At the recent NAG Convenience Conference in Tampa, Fla., a panel on “Labor Management: Refining Retention and Development Strategies” discussed staffing challenges and solutions. The panel echoed the importance of ensuring managers get to know their employees’ likes and interests to help strengthen relationships. Checking in with new employees at the end of the first day and simply asking about their experience can go a long way toward helping new employees feel seen and heard. Another takeaway from the panel was to ask for employee feedback and listen to what your employees want before rolling out benefit or retention programs, rather than making assumptions about their needs and wants.

Staff Development

Training is a crucial piece in setting employees up for success and retaining quality workers, and it’s especially important in the foodservice arena.

In this month’s feature, “Immersive Foodservice Training Combines Tech and Tradition,” retailers share how they’re ensuring their foodservice employees are prepared to juggle all facets of their jobs successfully. Global Partners LP’s company-owned Alltown Fresh stores, for example, use a combination of computerized training, job shadowing, coaching and mentoring when developing their foodservice team members. Joy Almekies, senior director of food services, Global Partners, pointed out that the training is well rounded, immersive and caters to different learning styles and preferences.

Meanwhile, technology is influencing how convenience store retailers handle labor management tasks today, from task management systems to online training programs to increased automation across a variety of areas, as outlined in this month’s feature, “Tech Trends Forward for Labor Management.”

As high turnover continues to challenge the c-store industry, taking the time to evaluate how to increase your competitive offering to potential employees is key. Once the basics of competitive wages, attractive benefits and quality training are in alignment, working on ways to develop your company culture or offer additional outside-the-box incentives to appear more attractive to new hires and loyal long-term employees can help your c-store chain stand out in a crowded hiring landscape.

Above all, don’t underestimate the power of listening to team members. Hearing employee challenges, wants and concerns and responding to feedback can go a long way in improving retention outcomes.