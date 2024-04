Breyers CarbSmart Caramel Bars are the latest addition to the fast-growing CarbSmart line, with rich flavor and a heavenly caramel swirl, yet only four grams of carbs per bar. Breyers CarbSmart Caramel Bars are now available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $5.29 for a six-count box.

