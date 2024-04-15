Dash In App Recognized as Honoree for 28th Annual Webby Award

The chain partnered with Bounteous x Accolite to launch the award-winning app for foodservice, fuel and car wash convenience.

Dash In’s recently-launched mobile app has already been recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as an Honoree in the “Apps & Software – Shopping and Retail” category for the 28th annual Webby Awards.

“Honorees like Dash In are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the internet,” said Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be acknowledged among the best from the 13,000 projects we reviewed this year.”

Dash In’s mobile app brings together all of the offerings available to Dash In customers: foodservice order ahead, fuel pump activation, car wash and loyalty/rewards. Previously, Dash In’s services and menu offerings were often made available through separate technologies — driven by a desire to streamline the customer experience, Dash In partnered with Bounteous x Accolite to integrate all of Dash In and Splash In’s offerings into a single, unified mobile app.

Dash In Rewards features user-friendly functionality and provides deep insights into customer preferences, enabling Dash In to cultivate personalized interactions that drive engagement and foster brand loyalty. To date, the app has achieved a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Apple App store.

“We’re honored to be recognized by The Webby Awards for our Dash In Rewards mobile app,” said Blackie Wills, CEO of Dash In. “We’re committed to offering our guests an elevated experience, every time. Our commitment to a renewed Dash In includes both our store environment and the Dash In Rewards experience and ensures that Dash In is at the forefront of innovation.”

Built with Bounteous x Accolite’s NomNom platform, the Dash In Rewards mobile app integrates payment processing and mobile fuel pump activation from P97, ordering from Olo, loyalty from Punchh and ICS integration for car wash.

“This achievement is a testament to the Wills Group’s unwavering dedication to digital transformation and customer centricity,” said Alexander Mahernia, executive vice president, managing director of Bounteous x Accolite. “The Dash In Rewards mobile app is the most advanced digital product in the convenience industry, and will be a key component in deepening Dash In’s commitment to an enhanced guest experience.”

2024 is the third consecutive year Bounteous x Accolite has been recognized by the Webby Awards for work in the restaurant and convenience retail industries.

Dash In, a Wills Group company, serves customers at more than 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.