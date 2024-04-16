Mike Templeton Joins NexChapter

Mike Templeton, former head of digital at Casey’s, has joined NexChapter as VP of digital strategy. Templeton will partner with c-store clients as they seek to transform their businesses to compete in a digital age.

Templeton comes to NexChapter with a 15-year history in the c-store industry, most recently at Casey’s, the third-largest convenience retailer in the U.S. He was responsible for the company’s highly digitized order ahead pizza business, as well as the Casey’s Rewards program he launched in 2020. Before Casey’s, he led similar initiatives at Kum & Go, developing the company’s first mobile app and loyalty program.

“Mike is an innovative leader in the industry, and we are excited to have him join the NexChapter team. His experience leading digital transformation at one of the industry’s largest retailers is a testament to his work ethic and character. I look forward to serving clients alongside him,” said Art Sebastian, the firm’s CEO.

In addition to advising clients, Templeton will be leading an industrywide digital assessment for NexChapter that evaluates c-store retailers’ current capabilities and overall digital maturity. As brands gauge continued investments in digital, the growing importance of foodservice, data-driven engagement with customers and newly emerging technologies, NexChapter has positioned itself as uniquely qualified to advise clients through the industry’s evolution.

“I’m thrilled to continue serving retailers and their partners in this dynamic industry I’ve come to call home. Having multiple perspectives on the market — from a family-operated regional chain to the scale of a publicly traded corporation — showed me that no matter your size, the customer is in control. Brands that want to thrive into the future must understand that mentality and evolve as needed to serve their customers well,” said Templeton.

NexChapter is a modern advisory firm that guides clients toward accelerated growth in the convenience ecosystem. The firm supports retailers as well as consumer packaged goods manufacturers and technology companies aspiring to excel in the convenience retail sector.