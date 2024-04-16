Stewart’s Stocks Six New Ice Cream Flavors

The c-store chain's new flavors are available for a limited time.

As the days become progressively warmer, Stewart’s Shops has decided to stock its cone counters with six new ice cream flavors. These flavors are available for a limited time.

The flavors are listed below:

The newest flavor, Tropical Passion, is a pairing of creamy coconut ice cream and a passionfruit swirl, conjuring images of a cool island breeze.

Win-Place-Dough is a decadent combination of Stewart’s award-winning chocolate ice cream with a caramel swirl and cookie dough pieces. It’s available just in time for the kickoff of the 2024 horse racing season as the Belmont Stakes prepares to make its debut in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., just a few miles from where Stewart’s ice cream is made.

Brownie Cheesecake is a marriage of creamy cheesecake ice cream and brownie batter swirls with a kicker — rich brownie pieces.

For all peanut butter lovers, Stewart’s popular Peanut Butter Pie ice cream has made a comeback to the cone counter. This fan favorite is a peanut butter ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl and peanut butter cups.

Stewart’s new Hip! Hip! Churr-ay! ice cream is made with a horchata ice cream and a decadent Mexican chocolate swirl with cinnamon churro pieces.

The final new flavor is inspired by a doughnut. Boston Cream Dream is a Boston cream doughnut-flavored ice cream with a chocolate swirl and pieces of pound cake.

Customers can try these new flavors in a cone, in a milkshake, in a sundae or in a hand-packed pint while supplies last.