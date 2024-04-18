7-Eleven Acquires All Stripes Stores

7-Eleven Inc. successfully acquired 204 stores from Sunoco LP, which include Stripes convenience stores and Laredo Taco Co. restaurants.

Located across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, these stores join the more than 13,000 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations that 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses across the U.S. and Canada.

With the closing, 7-Eleven now owns and operates all Stripes and Laredo Taco Co. locations across the U.S.

“Stripes and Laredo Taco Co. have been a great addition to our family of brands since they first joined us back in 2018. That deal provided us a valuable brand to grow our restaurant offering,” said Joe DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven. “We’re excited to welcome the remaining Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Co. restaurants to the family, and we look forward to serving customers across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations in addition to 7-Eleven, Speedway, Stripes and Laredo Taco Co. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp. 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.