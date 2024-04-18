Vroom Delivery and Finix Partner for C-Store Payment Solution

Together, the companies have created Pay360 for the c-store industry.

Convenience store digital commerce platform Vroom Delivery has partnered with Finix to launch Pay360 — an online payment solution specifically tailored for the c-store industry.

Pay360 cuts rates and allows for the secure online sale of age restricted items.

Retailers that sell age restricted products online are often deemed higher risk by legacy payment processors due to increased fraud associated with these items. This often leads to significantly higher processing rates and chargebacks, all which drag on retailers’ bottom lines.

Vroom has worked with leading payment and fraud prevention companies to solve this problem while still lowering costs.

By leveraging Finix’s vertically integrated payment solution combined with other third-party machine learning fraud prevention systems, Vroom is able to drive down the risk of offering these items online and consequently offer significantly below market processing rates for them.

Pay360 is nearly 25% below standard rates by major player, and over 40% cheaper than most

high-risk processors, with an average chargeback rate of less than 0.1%.

“Finix is thrilled to announce its partnership with Vroom Delivery, aiming to drive down their processing costs while enhancing transaction insights to their processing solution,” said Richie Serna, CEO of Finix. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in empowering retailers with a streamlined payment solution, ultimately fostering a payment stack of greater efficiency and financial clarity. We are excited for the Pay360 launch and are looking forward to bringing transparency to an industry which has been underserved by legacy processors.”

Additional benefits of Pay360 include faster refund times that typically take several business days to settle, which is important for c-stores where inventory data is not always accurate and need ability to adjust orders due to out of stocks. This significantly reduces customer service overhead and improves customer experience.

“We tailor every aspect of our business to the convenience store industry,” said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. “In the past, this has meant things like online SNAP/EBT, cost effective white label fulfillment and our automated menu management system. By adding Pay360 to the mix, retailers can confidently sell every item in their stores at a cost and level of security unmatched in the industry.”

Pay360 is the latest c-store specific feature of Vroom Delivery’s new Commerce360 initiative that was launched in February.