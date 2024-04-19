7-Eleven Releases 2023 Impact Report

7-Eleven Inc. has released its 2023 Impact Report. The report summarizes the company’s work to build thriving communities, protect the environment and promote responsible consumption.

“We strive to be good neighbors — accessible, supportive, reliable, convenient and welcoming to all,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Inc. EVP and chief marketing & sustainability officer. “Building positive connections within communities is essential because we live and work in these communities, too. We all have a role in creating a sustainable and socially responsible future, and I am proud of how the 7-Eleven family has come together to make a positive impact.”

The company has a “Good Made Easy” approach to building thriving communities, protecting the environment and promoting responsible consumption. The goal of this strategy is to make it easier for customers, franchise owners, vendors, suppliers and employees to do good by contributing to a more sustainable and socially responsible future. Highlights from the company’s impact areas of People, Planet and Products include:

PEOPLE — Through volunteer initiatives, charitable donations and in-store fundraising campaigns to support important causes, the company is helping build thriving communities for years to come. Longstanding partnerships are a key to success, along with creative new ways to engage the community. For example:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals — In 2023, 7-Eleven raised more than $18 million to support member children’s hospitals across America. The company raised funds through efforts like the annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner as well as the brand’s first ever Cleat Crew fundraiser with weekly auctions of custom cleats designed by nine of the country’s top college football players.

PLANET — 7-Eleven is advancing a sustainable future through targeted “Planet” priorities, including increased access to sustainable fuels, an overall reduction in CO2e emissions, continued investment in renewable energy and the pursuit of sustainable packaging. In 2023, the company advanced a win-win partnership to lower greenhouse gas emissions and feed the hungry, too:

Too Good To Go — When perfectly good food is tossed away, so is all the energy and water it takes to grow, harvest, transport and package it. 7-Eleven Canada’s partnership for reducing food waste helped save more than 130,000 meals and avoided approximately 398 tons of CO2e emissions. The launch of the U.S. pilot is planned for the latter half of 2024.

PRODUCTS — 7-Eleven’s priority is to provide customers with the highest quality products while also delivering great value. That includes the types of products offered, how they’re made and how they make it onto store shelves. 7-Eleven acknowledges the responsibility to source responsibly — whether from vendors or when developing proprietary products. This focus comes to life through dedicated programming, including:

Brands with Heart — This 7-Eleven program is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter a new retail channel with the chance to see their products on the shelves across 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores in the U.S. In 2023, 7-Eleven was proud to discover that all 49 brands selected for the Brands with Heart program exhibited purpose-driven elements within their products and business — supporting people, the planet or the communities they serve.

Jarratt noted that 7-Eleven franchise owners, customers and business partners are essential contributors to a more sustainable and socially responsible future.

“I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished across the 7-Eleven family of brands,” Jarratt continued. “It’s about creating positive change for the people we all serve and the planet we all share. Regularly measuring and reporting on these areas enables us to see how far we’ve come and, importantly, identify areas for future improvement.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.