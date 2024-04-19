Enmarket Opens 131st Store

Enmarket's new c-store features foodservice from the Eatery and Mooz frozen yogurt, as well as a Marketwash car wash.

Enmarket opened its 131st c-store, located at the intersection of White Bluff Road and Eisenhower Drive in Savannah, Ga. The grand opening ceremony took place on April 18.

Many members of the community and vendor partners came to join the celebration. Guests enjoyed a diverse array of product samplings from The Eatery @Enmarket, including pizza, chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese and Mooz Yogurt. Multiple esteemed vendors like Coke, Pepsi, Gatorade, Frito-Lay, Red Bull, Prime Hydration and Alani Nu joined the festivities and shared free products. Customers had the opportunity to spin the Enjoy Rewards wheel for chances to win fuel discounts, food discounts, free car washes and extra entries for door prizes.

The Enmarket ribbon cutting took place at 11:00 a.m. and grand opening was from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We were thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our newest store, enriching our ability to serve our valued customers, especially those in proximity to the Hunter Army Airfield,” remarked Matt Clements, president of Enmarket, a division of the Savannah, Ga.-based Colonial Group. “As we commemorate our 60th year anniversary, this milestone holds special significance for us, reflecting our longstanding commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to the communities we serve.”

The new store features foodservice from the renowned Eatery and Mooz frozen yogurt. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of the convenience of an in-bay Marketwash car wash.

Employing 25 individuals on-site, the store stands on the grounds of a former Fiat dealership, now transformed into a state-of-the-art retail space. Boasting a 12-pump canopy offering multiple fuel grades including unleaded, mid-grade, premium, non-ethanol and diesel, Enmarket ensures a comprehensive service experience for patrons. Moreover, the addition of Marketwash, Enmarket’s in-bay car wash brand, provides customers with an array of car wash package options, accessible through the Marketwash mobile app.

Enmarket remains committed to environmental stewardship, exemplified by the preservation of a 300-year-old live oak tree on the property. Collaborating with Bartlett Tree Services, Enmarket implemented various conservation techniques to safeguard this natural treasure. The majestic Savannah Live Oak now serves as a focal point, offering outdoor seating beneath its sprawling canopy.

Spanning 6,098 square feet, the convenience store boasts the acclaimed Enmarket Eatery. The Eatery offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring an array of fresh, healthy and on-the-go options. From breakfast burritos and platters to lunch specials and made-fresh fried chicken, the Eatery caters to diverse tastes. Moreover, customers can indulge in Mooz frozen yogurt, complemented by an endless beverage bar offering high-quality Bean-2-Cup coffee, Savannah Sweet Tea, and a myriad of fountain and frozen beverage choices.

Enmarket became the brand it is today in 2015 when it got its name. Its focus had slowly transformed from fuel and tobacco to fresh food, snacks and beverages throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Parent company Colonial Group has a 100-plus year history, and it’s continually upgrading it c-store brand. Recently, with its new Marketwash mobile app, Enmarket launched a monthly subscription car wash program.

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 131 convenience stores that include 30 Eatery locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also operates 13 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, as well as 26 Marketwash car washes. The company was founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1964. In 2024 Enmarket is celebrating 60 years in business.