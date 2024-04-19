EPA Issues Fuel Waiver for E15 Summer Sales

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided to issue an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 gasoline — gasoline blended with 15% ethanol — to be sold during the summer driving season.

This action will provide communities with relief at the pump from ongoing market supply issues created by the ongoing war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East by increasing fuel supply and offering a variety of gasoline fuel blends from which consumers can choose. Current estimates indicate that on average, E15 is about 25 cents a gallon cheaper than E10.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, EPA is taking action to protect Americans from fuel supply challenges resulting from ongoing conflict overseas by ensuring consumers have more choices at the pump,” said Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Allowing E15 sales during the summer driving season will increase fuel supply, while supporting American farmers, strengthening our nation’s energy security and providing relief to drivers across the country.”

This is not the first time the EPA issued a fuel waiver. This time last year, EPA issued a fuel waiver allowing E15 to be sold during the summer. And, the year-round sale of E15 fuel in eight Midwest states has been approved. This will take effect in 2025.

The Clean Air Act allows the EPA administrator, in consultation with the Department of Energy (DOE), to temporarily waive certain fuel requirements to address shortages. As a result of ongoing issues with gasoline supplies Administrator Regan determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist and has granted a temporary waiver to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available. As required by the Clean Air Act, EPA and DOE evaluated the situation and determined that granting the waiver was in the public interest.

Currently, in approximately two-thirds of the country, E15 cannot be sold from terminals starting on May 1 and at retail stations starting on June 1. EPA is providing relief by extending the 1-psi Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) waiver that currently applies to E10 gasoline to E15, which will enable E15 sales throughout the summer driving season in these areas, if necessary. This action only extends the 1-psi waiver to E15 in parts of the country where it already exists for E10. E15 can already be sold year-round in parts of the country that have a Reformulated Gasoline program.

Because the RVP of E10 and E15 gasoline used by consumers will be the same, EPA does not expect any impact on air quality from this limited action.

EPA’s emergency fuel waiver will go into effect on May 1 when terminal operators would otherwise no longer be able to sell E15 in the affected regions of the country and will last through May 20, which is the statutory maximum of 20 days. EPA will continue to monitor the supply with industry and federal partners, and the Agency expects to issue new waivers effectively extending the emergency fuel waiver until such time as the extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances are no longer present.