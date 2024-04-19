Stewart’s Shops to Offer Free Coffee on Earth Day

Stewart’s Shops decided to offer free hot coffee to all customers who use a refillable mug (up to 32 ounces) on Earth Day, Monday April 22.
Customers can choose from a variety of flavors including House Blend, Richer Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut, Blueberry Crumble, French Vanilla, Maple French Toast and Seasonal Irish Cream and use the Make Your Own Coffee Station.
Customers can enjoy a discount year-round when they bring in a reusable mug (up to 32 ounces) for hot coffee or tea. This discount equates to the price of a small cup of coffee.
Stewart’s Shops has made strides with its sustainable efforts. Its Eco-Responsibility efforts include:
- The plant in Greenfield, N.Y., has 2,400 individual solar panels on the rooftop which offsets $40,000 in energy costs per year.
- The plant recycles about 380,000 pounds of cardboard each month.
- The company uses LED lighting in shops and at the plant.
- Stewart’s Shops offers electric vehicle charging stations at more than a dozen shops.
- The chain uses reusable containers such as totes, dairy crates and bread trays to deliver product from the plant to the shops.