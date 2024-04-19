Stewart’s Shops to Offer Free Coffee on Earth Day

Customers who use a refillable mug can get free coffee on Earth Day and choose from a variety of coffee flavors.

Stewart’s Shops decided to offer free hot coffee to all customers who use a refillable mug (up to 32 ounces) on Earth Day, Monday April 22.

Customers can choose from a variety of flavors including House Blend, Richer Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut, Blueberry Crumble, French Vanilla, Maple French Toast and Seasonal Irish Cream and use the Make Your Own Coffee Station.

Customers can enjoy a discount year-round when they bring in a reusable mug (up to 32 ounces) for hot coffee or tea. This discount equates to the price of a small cup of coffee.

