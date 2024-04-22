AMCON Acquires Richmond Master Distributors

AMCON will serve approximately 7,900 locations in 33 states following the closing of the acquisition.

Omaha, Neb.-based AMCON Distributing Co. has announced that it has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire Richmond Master Distributors, Inc., of South Bend, Ind.

“We are honored that Patrick Carrico and Scott Carrico have chosen AMCON to continue the legacy and stewardship of this outstanding enterprise, with a long history of innovation, that was founded in 1947,” said Christopher Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and CEO. “We warmly welcome Master Distributors associates, customers and vendors to our AMCON family. Indiana has an excellent business environment and is a state that we want to continue to strategically expand in.”

AMCON will continue to serve Master Distributors customers from its location in South Bend. Upon completion of this acquisition, AMCON will be servicing approximately 7,900 locations in 33 states.

“The Carrico family’s steadfast commitment and dedication to customer service and many years of industry leadership is a common operating philosophy shared by both AMCON and Master Distributors, which serves as a strong foundation to grow and support our customer base,” said Andrew Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We also look forward to providing the leading-edge customer-centered suite of services that AMCON has developed to bring additional value for the Master Distributors customers we will now be serving.”

“Master Distributors has continued to grow through the constant reinvention of products and services,” said Patrick Carrico, Master Distributors CEO. “The changing landscape of the retail operating environment requires that we provide our customers with a value proposition that exceeds expectations. To that end, we believe AMCON offers us the best means to deliver the products and services required for our customers’ success.”

“We now have the enhanced capacity, technology, geographic reach and foodservice facilities required to serve our customers as they grow,” said Scott Carrico, Master Distributors chief operating officer. “AMCON’s collaborative and positive work environment among colleagues, as well as mutual respect for customers embodies our core value system and will serve to foster our continued growth and innovation.”

The transaction is expected to close in the company’s third quarter of fiscal 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

AMCON, and its subsidiaries Team Sledd and Henry’s Foods, Inc., is a leading convenience and foodservice distributor of consumer products including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with 12 distribution centers in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, AMCON operates 14 health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.