Buc-ee’s Opens the Largest C-Store in Texas

The new Buc-ee's is located in Hillsboro, Texas and takes up 13 acres of land.

Buc-ee’s has officially opened its latest Texas c-store in Hillsboro, which takes the title of the largest convenience store in the state. The new site boasts 74,000 square feet and 120 gas pumps on 13 acres of land, according to KWTX.

The location also brings 250 full-time jobs to the Hillsboro community.

Buc-ee’s fans from Texas and across the country flocked to see the new store for themselves. Among attendees at the grand opening ceremony was Buc-ee’s Founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, who teased two future Buc-ee’s openings.

“As a matter of fact, Mississippi is under construction and Louisiana is coming soon,” he said as he addressed the crowd of attendees.

Aplin also shared his excitement for the new location and for the grand opening ceremony.

“Of all the things that we do in this company, this is my favorite part,” added Aplin.

The Hillsboro store features all the products that Buc-ee’s customers have come to know and love, including Beaver Nuggets, jerky, Buc-ee’s-themed merchandise and a wide selection of foodservice and snack options.

Garnering Loyal Fans In New Markets

Buc-ee’s has been busy the past few months.

In late March, the chain opened its first store in the state of Colorado, located in the Denver metro area. The new site also boasts 74,000 square feet and features 116 fueling positions and 12 electric vehicle (EV) chargers — an amenity that the chain will continue to roll out in the future.

To achieve this, Buc-ee’s recently partnered with Mercedes-Benz to launch a network of EV charging locations across its operating footprint. Mercedes-Benz will build charging hubs at most existing Buc-ee’s travel centers, starting with about 30 by the end of 2024.

Mercedes-Benz HPC NA has already begun work on charging hubs at numerous Buc-ee’s locations across the country.

“Buc-ee’s values people and partnerships,” said Buc-ee’s general counsel, Jeff Nadalo. “Our new collaboration with Mercedes-Benz HPC North America will continue our traditions of elevated customer convenience and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the south for more than 40 years.”

In addition to the new Colorado site, Buc-ee’s also purchased 21 acres of land in Mount Crawford, Va., which is reportedly reserved for a new location just off of interstate 81.

The 75,000-square-foot plot of land was purchased for $6.5 million, according to a press release from S.L. Nusbaum Realty.

The Mount Crawford location will be the chain’s second in Virginia, with plans to open an additional two stores in the coming years.

Since beginning its expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened new locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri.

Now, Buc-ee’s operates 61 travel centers throughout Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Colorado and Alabama, with several new locations slated to open in the near future.